Deserved victory for Coachford over Avondale in Munster Junior Cup

Coachford 1

Avondale 1

(Coachford won 5-4 on penalties aet)

COACHFORD are through to the Munster Junior Cup semi-final following a 5-4 penalty shoot-out victory over Avondale after it was 1-1 at the Glebe over the weekend.

In the overall scheme of things, the AUL side fully deserved their victory as they dictated the tie for large chunks throughout.

And were it not for some superb saves by the Avondale keeper Dane Murphy, Coachford’s victory would have been a lot more convincing.

Coachford pressed with pace from the off as Matthew Bradley played it down the channel for Evan O’Sullivan who found Declan Keating to drill narrowly wide.

And after Avondale’s Jake O’Callaghan failed to get his head to Ryan O’Brien’s lofted pass, Keating was accorded a half chance at the other end, but Dave O’Keeffe came to his side’s rescue to produce an important block.

What a chance then fell for Coachford when they were awarded a penalty after Evan O’Sullivan was tripped up inside the box.

But, from the spot, Aidan Buckley failed to beat Dane Murphy with his low effort on eight minutes.

The Coachford side that had a 5-4 penalty shootout victory over Avondale to reach the Munster Junior Cup semi-final after it was 1-1 at the Glebe.

Coachford continued in the ascendancy and when Cialan O’Sullivan knocked it back for Adam Murphy, the midfielder was denied by a solid save from Dane Murphy.

This was followed by another close call when Evan O’Sullivan just failed to get a touch with his foot from a cross while in front of goal.

But, against the run of play, Avondale nosed in front when slack marking in the box, gave Jake O’Callaghan an opportunity to send his thumping header crashing into the Coachford net from a corner on 16 minutes.

Then, after Dane Murphy made a good save from Mikey O’Regan’s angled effort, Coachford’s defence were nearly punished again for improper defending when Jake O’Callaghan glanced his header narrowly wide from a corner.

Minutes later; a deft ball through for Keating set the striker up, but Dane Murphy spotted the danger in time enough to abort the threat.

This was followed by a superb strike from Mark O’Driscoll that had Stephen Murray sprawling to save.

A ball over the top presented Ian Barry Murphy with a chance, but the winger blazed his effort over.

Soon afterwards, Evan O’Sullivan was unlucky to see his first time effort from Bradley’s free kick touch off a defender before going narrowly out for a corner.

This was the final action in a half that saw Coachford dominate, but without reward.

With just minutes into the second period, Dane Murphy proved his invincibility once again when he brought off a superb reflex save from Coachford’s Mark Murphy whose powerful header from a corner looked like going all the way.

Coachford continued to apply the pressure now and after a solid effort from Bradley after a strong run was well held by Dane Murphy, Adam Murphy headed straight at the Avondale keeper from a corner.

Referee Tom McCarthy (centre) is flanked by Coachford's captain Aidan Buckley (left) and Avondale's Jake O'Callaghan. Also in picture are assistants Brendan O'Regan and Steven Moore.

Too much dallying at the back almost cost Coachford when Gavin Falvey claimed cheap possession, but his fizzing effort went wide of the far post.

Then, the imperious Dane Murphy was called upon once again, this time to produce yet another quality save from Evan O’Sullivan’s looping header before Kevin McSweeney made a top-drawer tackle on Evan O’Sullivan to deny him a goal-scoring opportunity.

What a chance then fell for Michael O’Sullivan when after Bradley’s stinging effort was parried by Dane Murphy, the Coachford substitute failed to get a proper touch in front of goal from the rebound.

But, as Coachford pressed, Avondale’s Mark O’Connell was denied by a terrific save from Stephen Murray.

Then, came the equaliser with just seconds to the 90 minutes when Adam Murphy rose to help home with his head and force the game into extra time.

In the end though, the tie had to be settled with the dreaded penalty shoot-out system and it was here, Coachford proved to be the more accurate.

Coachford: Stephen Murray, Darragh Lynch, Matthew Bradley, Aidan Buckley, Mark Murphy, Adam Murphy, Evan O’Sullivan, Mikey O’Regan, Declan Keating, Cialan O’Sullivan and Ian Barry Murphy.

Subs: Keith Linzell for Declan Keating (62), Michael O’Sullivan for Darragh Lynch (78), Jack Murphy for Ian Barry Murphy (85), David Thompson for Cialan O’Sullivan (95), Mark Sheehan for Mikey O’Regan (100).

Avondale: Dane Murphy, Greg Murphy, Dave O’Keeffe, Kevin McSweeney, Ryan O’Brien, Bryan Mullins, Niall Brennan, Bryan Lyons, Mark O’Connell, Jake O’Callaghan and Gavin Falvey.

Subs: Ray Murphy for Niall Brennan (80), Michael Carroll and Steve Aherne Mark O’Connell and Bryan Mullins (89).

Referee: Tom McCarthy.

Assistants: Steven Moore and Brendan O’Regan.