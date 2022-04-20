Time for the Irish senior ladies team to play Finland at Aviva

Barcelona versus Real Madrid is a fixture that is synonymous with monumental moments and the making of history.

Usually, it is saved for the men’s game but recently the El Clasico achieved something significant for women’s football as 91,553 people went to Camp Nou to watch Barca defeat Real 5-2 in the champions league quarter-final second.

It is now the biggest attendance for a women’s club football match, beating the previous highest turnout for a women's club game which also involved Barca back in 2019 when 60,739 people saw them beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 at Wanda Metropolitano.

Since that night at the end of March, there have been mentions of big clashes in women’s football taking place at some of the biggest venues across Europe.

That subject has been mentioned in the Republic of Ireland in recent weeks and it has only gathered momentum following their hugely significant 1-1 draw against Sweden in Sweden recently.

Denise O'Sullivan of Republic of Ireland in action against Magdalena Eriksson of Sweden during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 qualifying match between Sweden and Republic of Ireland at Gamla Ullevi in Gothenburg, Sweden. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

That result now leaves the Irish two points behind second-placed Finland with a game in hand, making them well-positioned to finish in a playoff spot, where things would begin to get complicated.

Ireland will need three more good results in their final games against Georgia in June followed by Finland and Slovakia in September - if they are to keep their hopes of reaching their first major tournament alive.

That game against Finland is arguably the most important of the three and it’s at home so is it a great opportunity to play it at the Aviva Stadium?

Cork’s Denise O’Sullivan isn’t so sure.

“I think as a player you want to play in these big stadiums, 100%,” O’Sullivan told Off the Ball.

A screen displaying the attendance number of spectators during the Women's Champions League quarter final, second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madrid at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. A world-record crowd for a women's soccer match of more than 91,000 people watched Barcelona defeat Real Madrid 5-2 in the Champions League at the Camp Nou Stadium. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

“Someday I hope I do (play at the Aviva Stadium) and I’m sure the girls do as well. But I think it needs to be the right occasion and I think you need to almost sell out the Aviva, honestly.

“Or at least get a really good crowd there because otherwise, I don’t think it would be anything close to what we get and the energy that we get at Tallaght Stadium.

“I want to play in the Aviva at some stage but first of all, we should look at trying to sell out Tallaght stadium before we even go for the Aviva Stadium.” The influential midfielder has a point but with the right promotion and marketing - more great Sky ads - a huge crowd at the Aviva should be possible.

O’Sullivan’s talents, and those of her teammates, deserve to be showcased on the biggest stages.

Ideally, a full Tallaght would help Ireland defeat Finland and set up a playoff which could then be played at the Aviva.

But that is not guaranteed, so why not push for that hugely crucial fixture to be played at the national stadium?

It would be a huge moment for women’s football in this country.