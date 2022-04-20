Riverstown face Douglas Hall in CWSSL league opener

TONIGHT the Cork Women’s Senior soccer League get underway with a total of eight games on the opening night.

Champions Riverstown open their campaign at home to Douglas Hall in what should be a cracking encounter.

These sides played each other last week in the Intermediate Cup with Douglas Hall coming out on top with a convincing 3-1 victory in Glanmire. In recent years there has been absolutely nothing between these sides with Riverstown probably shading a few closely fought battles.

Riverstown have lost the experienced and influential Lauren Murphy who will be a huge loss but with the likes of Shannon Carson, Michaela O’Rourke and Claire O’Donoghue in their team they will fear nobody.

Douglas Hall on paper look like the team to beat this year as they have strengthened their squad with some big signings.

They have brought in goalkeeper Tracey Shine from Greenwood while Aoibhe Noonan has returned from a recent spell with Cork City.

Another key signing is Emma Farmer while Emma McCarthy and Alison O’Connell will be key players again this season for the Hall.

This should be a close game, but Douglas Hall will be expected to leave with a least a point.

Castleview celebrate in capturing the CWSSL Senior Div 1 league title by defeaing Ballinhassig 2-1 in a title decider at Castletreasure. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Lakewood travel to Pat Bowdren Park to take on a Wilton side in what should be another tight affair.

Lakewood have lost Kara Lacy to Douglas Hall, but they have some excellent players coming through from their underage teams.

Amy Lynch and Maebh McGoldrick should make the transition to senior football with ease and Aoife Kelleher and Michelle McNally should provide the experience to the side.

Wilton United are another side in transition and they have felt the pain of losing some of their superb underage players to Cork City and Cobh Ramblers.

But they have resigned Suzanne Edmunds who is lethal in front of the goals while Emma O’Connor and Barbara O’Connell should be a dominate force in midfield.

Again, this will be close but with home advantage Wilton will be expected to get their campaign off to a winning start.

Carrigaline United host Ballinhassig where they will be hoping to get off to a winning start.

They have secured the league and cup at under 19 and they went unbeaten all season.

Most of the players in Jamie Buckley’s under 19 squad are promoted to the senior squad and Aoife McIvor, Abbie Coughlan and Sarah O’Neil should make a big impact this season.

Ballinhassig will put it up to Carrigaline as they have the excellent Sophie Hurley and Nicole Quinn in their side and Jane Mulvihill who was their star player last year.

Ballinhassig's Sophie Hurley and Castleview's Kathleen O'Brien crash to the ground during the GE Healthcare CWSSL Senior Div 1 title decider at Castletreasure. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Springfield Ramblers travel to last year's First Division champions Castleview where they will be hoping to come away with all three points. Springfield like Carrigaline have made huge strides at underage and the senior side are reaping the benefits of this. Isabel O’Leary, Amy Kennedy and former Cork City player Tiff Taylor will be hoping to shine for the Cobh side.

Castleview had a superb season last year winning both league and cup and they will fear nobody.

They will look to Kirsty Barrett and centre forward Caithlin O’Sullivan, and they could prove to be the dark horse this season.

Carrigaline's Aoife Claffey manages to tackle Riverstown's Sophie Hodner during the GE Healhcare CWSSL Senior Womens Premier League match at the GACA grounds in Riverstown. Picture: Howard Crowdy

In the First division, Springfield Ramblers welcome Youghal United to Cobh. Youghal have returned to senior football after a few years out of this age.

They have done incredible work at underage level, and they will be hoping their young players can perform at this level.

Glenthorn made the long journey to North Cork to face Kilworth Celtic. Glenthorn enjoyed a good season last year and they will be expected to take all three points tonight.

But the word is that Kilworth have trained all winter and they will hope to record their first win in Women’s senior football tonight.

Greewood host Kinsale in what should be a very close contested encounter.

Greenwood led the First division right up to the last week of the season when they lost in their last two games in what was a heart-breaking way to lose.

Passage host Kilmichael and again Passage are another club who have done great work at underage.

They will look to Aoife Allen and Shauna Wilkie to standout this season.

Fixtures:

Wednesday 20th April 2022.

Premier:

Carrigaline United v Ballinhassig.

Wilton United v Lakewood Ath.

Riverstown v Douglas Hall.

Castleview v Springfield Ramblers.

First Division:

Springfield Ramblers B v Youghal United.

Kilworth Celtic v Glenthorn Celtic.

Greenwood v Kinsale.

Passage v Kilmichael Rovers.