Mallow underage rugby club continue their winning ways with another cup final win in the U18 Plate

Mallow 34

Chorca Dhuibhne 19

MALLOW'S underage section won their third Munster title as they defeated Chorca Dhuibhne to claim the Munster Club Under 18 Development Plate from Good Friday’s decider at Musgrave Park.

In a game which produced one score in the second half, the West Kerry Gaeltacht side dominated proceedings territorially after the break. A combination of handling errors in scoring positions and solid defensive work by Mallow prevented Chorca Dhuibhne from producing further scores.

Peter Castillo opened the scoring with a try in the corner for Mallow, following a scrum inside the West Kerry Gaeltacht side’s 22.

Chorca Dhuibhne began to turn the screw and they took the lead for the only time in the contest with a try by Marc Manning, which James Fenton converted, following a five-metre scrum in the sixth minute.

The Kingdom side promptly found themselves back on the defensive. Mallow regained the lead five minutes later when the ball was spread out to Gavin Sheehan following a scrum inside the Chorca Dhuibhne 22 for a try, which Glynn converted.

Mallow increased their lead by a further seven points with a try and a conversion by Glynn following the restart.

Chorca Dhuibhne had the North Cork side on the back foot entering the second quarter and Patrick Saunders barged over in the corner for their second try following a series of forward drives.

Mallow were awarded three penalties in this period from which they opted for the points, but Glynn was successful with one of these attempts.

The Kingdom side responded with a second try from Saunders following a five-metre penalty, which they opted to run. Fenton converted and this left the half-time scoreline reading 27-19 in favour of Mallow.

Chorca Dhuibhne had the North Cork side camped deep inside their own 22 for most of the second half. The only score in this period came when Darragh Clifford was credited with a pushover try for Mallow from a driving maul following a five-metre penalty in the 50th minute. Glynn added his third conversion.

Scorers for Mallow: Sam Glynn try, 3 cons, pen; Peter Castillo 2 tries; Gavin Sheehan, Darragh Clifford tries.

Chorca Dhuibhne: Patrick Saunders 2 tries; Marc Manning try; James Fenton 2 cons.

Mallow: Niall Carroll; Barry Taylor, Michael O’Meara, Darragh Lawlee, Peter Castillo; Sam Glynn, Joe O’Sullivan; Jack Bolster, Darragh Clifford, Donal Cronin; Conor Dennehy, Ronan Langford; Sean O’Riordan, Joseph Cagney, Gavin Sheehan.

Replacements: Collin Relihan, Cormac Vaughan, Daniel Foley, Tommy Aherne, Eric Delany, Paidi O’Regan, Gavin McCarthy.

Chorca Dhuibhne: Rian O’Sullivan; Marc Manning, Cathal Galvin, Patrick Saunders, Ruairc O’Shea; James Fenton, Donnacha Brosnan; Cuan O’Muircheartaigh, Tadgh O’Beaglaioch, Josh Brennan; Eli Buchanan, Seamus O’Grainne; Robert Sheehy, Finn Davis Odhran Slattery.

Replacements: Jack Curran, Elliot Murphy, Caolan Ryan.

Referee: John Moynihan (MAR).