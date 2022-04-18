Kevin Beechinor inspires Eire Og to Feile Premier 2 title with victory over Youghal

Eire Og 0-10

Youghal 1-2

Eire Og were crowned Feile Premier 2/Division 1 champions after their win over Youghal at Carrigtwohill on Monday night.

Having come through the group stages on Saturday, along with Bishopstown and Mallow, they qualified for the semi-finals with Youghal getting the better of the former and Eire Og defeating the latter to face each other in the final.

Overall the winners were the better side with a number of impressive displays with captain Kevin Beechinor leading by example from centre-back. Alongside him, Ethan Hyde and Adam Hayfield were also rock solid throughout.

Up front the likes of Sean Hurley, Sam Brennan, and Eoghan Hogan were on form, in what was an impressive team display by the Ovens side.

Pictured at Carrigtowhill at the Premier 2 Feile Hurling final was the winning Eire ÓG team captain Kevin Beechinor accepting the cup from Rebel Óg PRO Rory Noonan. Picture Denis Boyle

Youghal certainly can’t be faulted for their efforts and they battled right to end with the likes of Dylan Lyons, James Coyne and Tadgh Reilly the pick of their side. Special mention must also be made of their keeper Ewan McCarthy who showed confidence under high ball dropping into the circle as he caught a number to deny their opponents goals.

With games only being 15 minutes a half a good start is vital and Eire Og got that as they used the wind to its full advantage with Sam Brennan opening the scoring in the first minute.

He added a second to double their lead and with three minutes gone they were 0-3 up, with Hurley pointing from a free.

Two minutes later and they added their fourth, this time Beechinor raising a white flag with a free from distance.

Hyde got their fifth as Youghal were finding it hard to get out of their own half, with the wind a factor working against them.

Hurley was on target again as he raised their sixth white flag, before Lyons pulled a point back for Youghal, to see the Ovens side 0-6 to 0-1 in front at half-time.

Now with the wind, Youghal came into the game, but they were up against a determined Eire Og side who were not going home empty-handed.

Pictured at Carrigtowhill at the Premier 2 Feile Hurling final was the Eire ÓGs Eoghan Hogan being chased by Youghal's Leo Murray. Picture Denis Boyle

Points from Hogan, Hurley, and Michael Sheehan increased their lead before Lyons was on target again for Youghal.

With six minutes to go Youghal were back in contention when Lyons raised a green flag from a free to put only four between them.

A good team move saw Lyson bearing down on goal again but a superb hook from Hyde denied him what looked like a certain goal.

Hurley rounded off the scoring to see Eire Og worthy champions with all sides now turning their attentions to the football competition in two weeks time.

Pictured at Carrigtowhill at the Premier 2 Feile Hurling final was the Eire ÓGs Michael Sheehan being chased by Youghals Cian Galvan and Garoid Geary. Picture Denis Boyle

Scorers for Eire Og: S Hurley 0-4 (3f), S Brennan 0-2, K Beechinor (1f), E Hyde, E Hogan, M Sheehan each.

Youghal: D Lyons 1-2 (1-2f).

EIRE OG: B O’Shea; M O’Riordan, A Bradley, D Sheehan; E Hyde, K Beechinor, A Hayfield; M Sheehan, S Murphy; E Hogan, S Hurley, T Straffan; J Downey, C Sheehan, S Brennan.

Subs: C O’Flynn, D Nolan, D Strand, J Downey, P O’Sullivan, R Brennan, S O’Leary.

YOUGHAL: E McCarthy; D Walsh, C Galvan, P Nicholson; J Brennan, J Coyne, J Dineen; G Geary, Z Skehan; T Reilly, D Lyons, E Kennedy; C Cashman, J Lenane, F Colman.

Subs: O Landers, C Coffey, C O’Brien, D Smith, J Nicholson, K Ansboro, L Murray, N Bates, D Trossero.

Referee: Brian Sweeney, Erins Own.