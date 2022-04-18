Cobh Ramblers get the win they needed over Athlone to stop the rot of consecutive league defeats

Cobh Ramblers 3

Athlone Town 2

THIS win was a much needed victory for Cobh Ramblers in the League Of Ireland First Division against Athlone Town at St Colman’s Park on Monday afternoon.

Ramblers came into this clash off the back of a five game losing streak, with their only other league victory this season so far coming in the reverse game away to Athlone.

Cobh began with intent and they went close to scoring in the 10th minute, when Beineón O'Brien-Whitmarsh was just unable to knock the ball home following a goalmouth scramble in the box, which the visiting side somehow managed to clear.

Cobh Ramblers Breandan Frahill and Athlone Town's Carlton Ubaezonzu go high for the ball during the SSE Aitricity first division game at St. Colman's Park. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Issa Kargbo was looking lively for Ramblers running up the wing, so it was unfortunate when his afternoon was halted early after picking up an injury.

On the half hour mark Jack Larkin curled a shot over from outside the box, while Cobh had another chance on 34 minutes when Jake Hegarty went close with a header from a corner kick, with an Athlone defender on the line to stop it from going in.

The closest Ramblers came to scoring in the first half by that point was moments later. After Jake Hegarty flicked the ball on, Conor Drinan blasted over the crossbar with only the Athlone keeper Michael Schlingermann to beat.

Cobh Ramblers Jake Hegarty heads past Athlone Town's Andy Spain during the SSE Aitricity first division game at St. Colman's Park. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Then on the stroke of half time Cobh went into a lead which their play merited. Beineón O'Brien-Whitmarsh clinically finished to the bottom corner inside the box, after Hegarty headed the ball down into his path.

Athlone hit back early into the second half. Glen McAuley broke away and after getting onto the end of a long ball finished with a crisp finish to the corner.

Ramblers responded instantly to go back in front. It came from a penalty kick, with O'Brien-Whitmarsh powerfully finishing from the spot.

Athlone threatened on 55 minutes through former Cork City and Cobh man Stephen Kenny, with Harlain Mbayo doing well to block.

Just past the hour mark, Ramblers got a third goal of proceedings. Daragh O’Sullivan Connell went on a great run towards the box from the left hand side and after his initial effort was saved, Conor Drinan was on hand to tap the ball in from close range.

Ramblers were seeking to put the game to bed now, with Jason Abbott flashing a shot wide on 69 minutes.

Athlone to their credit continued to battle until the very end. They were awarded a penalty on 88 minutes, after Mbayo saw a red card for a handball on the goal line. Kenny stepped up to reduce the gap down to one from the spot.

Despite that late panic, Cobh held on for a deserved and a much needed win.

Cobh Ramblers Daragh O'Sullivan-Connell and Athlone Town's Glen McAuley tussle for the ball during the SSE Aitricity first division game at St. Colman's Park. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

The small matter of a local derby with Cork City is next on the agenda for Cobh Ramblers this Friday night at St Colman’s Park.

COBH RAMBLERS: Sean Barron; Breandan Frahill, Jason Abbott, Pierce Phillips, Beineón O'Brien-Whitmarsh , Jake Hegarty, Conor Drinan, Daragh O’Sullivan Connell, Jack Larkin, Issa Kargbo, Harlain Mbayo.

Subs: James McCarthy for Kargbo (25, inj), James O’Leary for Hegarty, Luke Desmond for Phillips (both 63), Sean McGrath for Larkin (83) ATHLONE TOWN: Michael Schlingermann; Derek Daly, Stephen Kenny, Thomas Oluwa, Oisin Duffy, Aaron McBride, Gary Armstrong, Eugen Slivca, Carlton Ubaezuonu, Andy Spain, Glen McAuley.

Subs: Cian Kelly for Oluwa (HT), Success Edogun for Armstrong (60), Aaron Connolly for Slivca, Youry Habing for Ubaezuonu (both 80), Shane Barnes for McAuley (83) Referee: Rob Dowling.