Christina Desmond is back to her best - winning international boxing tournaments

THIS week Cork boxing is celebrating the outstanding success of Christina Desmond, who recently won the golden belt at a very prestigious international tournament in Romania.

Following a very difficult two years with the Covid pandemic and the stoppage of boxing this success is seen as a welcome indication that Chistina is returning to top form.

For many years now, she has been an outstanding ambassador for Cork boxing after winning junior, underage, College and Elite titles.

From the beginning, she was trained by Tom Power and John Casey at the Macroom BC.

Following the demise of that club she lined out with famed FR Horgan's BC with whom she won her first Elute title.

Christina made history in 2019 after winning two Elite belts in the same year.

To facilitate the Olympic schedule of 2020, the Elite Championships were brought forward to the end of 2019, and this afforded her the opportunity to make history, trained once again by Tom Power.

Christina also made local history that year by becoming the only female athlete to win the Echo's Supreme Female Athlete of the year award on two occasions.

Demond's success also saw her claim the Paddy Martin Champion of Champions Cup twice.

Desmond, now a Gardai based in Dungarvan and training out of the local club, last year had the distinction of being the first athlete to receive an award from an Taoiseach Michael Martijn.

Two St Colman's boxing legends Billy and Kevin Walsh at the St Colman's show in Youghal last Friday night

This took place at the Glen Boxing Club and it was a very special occasion for members of her family, the Glen BC and the sport of boxing.

In 2014 Christina represented Ireland at the Youth Olympics in Nanjing, China. Following that she was named on a plaque in Bishop Lucey Park which names all Cork's boxing Olympians since 1924.

Three of that distinguished group were also members of the Gardai.

Following her Golden Belt success in Romania, Christina said her performances are improving steadily, and she's now focused on further national Elite success and qualifying for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Desmdond also expressed her thanks to the Dungarvan boxing club and paid tribute to her colleague at the Dungarvan Gardai station and also her superiors whom she said gave her great support and encouragement.

Meanwhile, on Friday night last after a gap of two years St Colman's BC, an iconic club based in east Cork, held their annual boxing tournament in Youghal.

This was once again a very successful outing for the club founded in 1984.

On the night there were 21 bout and many of those contests were decided on split decisions.

This tournament attracted boxers and coaches from ten clubs and all contributed to an outstanding night of boxing.

Once again the club produced a first-class programme.

The front cover featured a great picture of the late Maurice "Pip" Walsh who was the club's leading coach and crusader for over 35 years.

In this publication, his son Kevin wrote a magnificent tribute to his father.

For many years this tournament was run by Maurice and his son Pa Walsh, an outstanding international boxers and All Ireland champion.

Due to work commitments last weekend, Pa was unavailable, but in true St Colman's tradition the show went on led by brothers' Billy and Kevin, assisted by long time secretary Pat O'Brien.

The standard of boxing at the tournament was very competitive with all boxers well matched.

Pat O'Brien presents the Dylan Curley Cup for the best boxer at the St Colman's show to Marty O'Donoughue, St Colman's BC

This was a very proud night for the Walsh family and the club committee.

Cork's boxing followers were also delighted to see Margret Walsh, wife of the late Maurice, present.

She expressed great delight at watching her grandson box, continuing the proud tradition of the Walsh family.

The chief official was County Board President Billy O'Sullivan who did a fine job while amongst the referees on the night was Louise Forde who has displayed great promise and will be a too class official in the future.

In keeping with tradition, the club presented their annual awards.

Top boxer of the 2022 tournament went to Rory O'Donoghue.

The St Colman's club boxer of the year award went to Kaitlyln Butt, while Aoife O Neill and Rory Beausang were announced as joint winners of the club member of the year award.

Elsewhere, the All-Ireland championships continue at the National Stadium this week.

The Cork County board extends best wishes to all its boxers.

In the meantime, the sympathy of the Cork County Boxing Board and the Cork Ex-Boxers Association has been extended to Dough Minihane and members of the Minihane family following the death of his mother Aoife.

May she rest in peace.