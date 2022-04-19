Kilbrittain Girl completes her hat-trick of wins at the Blackpool Puppy Draghunt

Kilbrittain Girl is certainly making huge strides in the Puppy grade as she completed her third consecutive win in tremendous style to win the Michael O’Mahony memorial Puppy draghunt at Blackpool on Monday afternoon.

Trained by Kieran Kearney of Shanakiel Harriers Kilbrittain Girl showed great acceleration on the finish to cross the tape ahead of the Sean and John O’Sullivan Griffin United trained Sean T.

Diamond is progressing nicely for IHT trainer Sheila Cummins and she will be pleased to see her youngster cross the tape in third place.

Indeed the Sheila Cummins kennel is certainly beginning to fire as she also filled fourth place with Penny’s Girl.

Wolfe Tone Lass dominated the opening three draghunts for Mayfield trainer Martin Wall but in recent weeks her form has dipped a little as she settled for fifth ahead the aptly named Bruno Fernandes.

Speaking after the draghunt the winning trainer Kieran Kearney praised his promising hound.

“I am delighted in the manner Kilbrittain is now finishing her draghunts and now it’s a case of hoping she can continue to improve as the season matures, said Kearney.

Magic’s Lad ended the dominance of Penny Lane in the veterans grade when coming home a very easy winner.

Trained by Denis Rall of Mayfield the winner has been running consistently all season and this success is bound to give their kennel a huge boost.

Penny Lane ran another gallant race to take runner up with Gary and Adam O’Sullivan’s Georgie Burgess in third place ahead of Starman and Conor’s Jack.

The Easter Monday Bank holiday is always a special for all draghunting trainers and a the improved weather saw a sizeable attendance witness two good Senior draghunts.

Denis Rall and Kyle McCarthy of Mayfield with Magic’s Lad winner of the Michael O’Mahony Veteran draghunt at Blackpool.

In the Senior draghunt the consistent form of Captain James continued when he landed the spoils crossing the tape ahead of championship leader and litter brother Authority.

The Timmy O’Callaghan trained Eden Lad ran a season best to fill third ticket ahead of Slievemish Spring, Northern Belle and Jase Star.

Speaking after the draghunt the winning trainer Barry O’Keeffe praised his hound in the manner he showed determination when it mattered on the finish.

“To be fair there were a few hounds in with a chance of winning but Captain James has a useful kick and in the end we are thrilled to win this draghunt,” said Barry O’Keeffe.

In the Senior Maiden draghunt Guinness won promotion to the Senior grade when running out a good winner ahead of Lady La La from the Trina and Ken Long Southern/Carrigaline Harriers kennel.

Michael John Buckley’s Mermaid of Clogheen snatched third with The Butcher Boy, Zion and Ranger all running credible races to secure the minor tickets.

Results:

Michael O’Mahony Puppy Draghunt:

Blackpool: 1. Kilbrittain Girl (Shanakiel Harriers); 2. Sean T (Griffin United); 3. Diamond (IHT); 4. Penny’s Girl (IHT); 5. Wolfe Tone Lass (Mayfield); 6. Bruno Fernandes (Griffin United).

Veteran:

1. Magic’s Lad (Mayfield); 2. Penny Lane (IHT); 3. Georgie Burgess (Northern Hunt); 4. Star Man (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 5. Conor’s Jack (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers).

Senior:

1: Captain James (Shanakiel Harriers); 2. Authority (Northern Hunt); 3. Eden Lad (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 4. Slievemish Spring (Clogheen); 5. Northern Belle (IHT); 6. Jase Star (Mayfield).

Senior Maiden:

1. Guinness (IHT); 2. Lady La La (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 3. Mermaid (Clogheen); 4. The Butcher Boy (Griffin United); 5. Zion (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 6.Ranger (Shanakiel Harriers).