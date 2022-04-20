Cork City WFC manager Paul Farrell angry at yet another poor start costs them the game at Wexford

CORK CITY WFC manager Paul Farrell was again left lamenting another poor start by his side which he felt cost them dear in their 5-1 defeat away to Wexford Youths in the Women’s National League on Saturday.

Republic of Ireland international Ellen Molloy will deservedly receive plenty of plaudits for her hat-trick inside 19 minutes but speaking to the Echo, Farrell insisted his side needs to begin better against the top sides.

“Yeah look it was a good second half but we were too slow out of the blocks in the first half against one of the top three teams and they punished us,” he admitted.

“We had good spells in the game but the game was already lost after 18 minutes or 20 minutes when we were 3-0 down so we need to look at that and make sure it doesn't happen on a regular basis against the top teams.

“I think it’s maybe back to individual errors and maybe a bit of sloppiness on the ball.

"I think our game plan was decent enough but it just took us too long to get into the game.

“If we gift the likes of Wexford Youths goals or even chances they are going to punish us so we can’t be giving up that many chances, we can’t be giving up that many good goal chances, especially against the big teams.

"They are going to punish us.

“We probably had a bit of luck against Bohs the last day and we went on and won the game but we didn’t have that luck yesterday (Saturday) and as you can see by the full-time result, it went against us.

Wexford Youths vs Cork City at Ferrycarrig Park, Weford. Pictured are Wexford Youths Teegan Lynch and Cork City's Kelly Leamy. Picture: Patrick Browne

“She (Ellen Molloy) played well and she was a handful yesterday but we have got enough quality in and around our team - especially defensively - as well to try and nullify that.

“Look, she came out of the blocks very sharp and before we knew it we were 3-0 down.”

City have now suffered heavy defeats away to two of the WNL title chasers and next up is a trip to the in-form joint league leaders Peamount United.

“We have Peamount next week so we have got to make sure that we plan accordingly for that as well and we need to make sure we are in the game for long periods of time against them,” added Farrell.

“After the Wexford game both the staff and the players were very deflated so we need to make sure that we analyse this properly now going into the game against Peamount.

“We have a busy set of fixtures coming up, we have three games in seven days which we are not too happy about either but it’s going to test our depth of squad and we need to be ready.”