Solicitors climb to within a point of Scaffolding in Business League Premier Division

TWO teams on the fringes of a place in the top four, OBS and MHS met for the second time in the campaign at Crosshaven last Saturday afternoon in the Sports Gear Direct Premier Division.

The visitors went two up through John Paul Morrissey and Luke Magee before Niall O’Brien reduced the deficit.

However, Morrissey and Kevin O’Regan added further goals to stretch the Solicitors’ lead to 4-1 only for O’Brien to strike again for OBS.

Magee, completed the scoring for the winners with his second of the afternoon after O’Brien missed from the penalty-spot in his attempt to score a hat-trick for the second week running.

District 11 1

Satellite Taxis 6

Satellite Taxis moved above UCC Utd. into second spot courtesy of a convincing 6-1 win over District 11.

Shane Hennessy and Jeff Abbott both scored two apiece with Greg Browne and Brian Wyse also netting for the Alex McCarthy and Kian Fitzgerald inspired Taxis. Colm O’Regan replied with District’s consolation.

Sports Gear Direct First Division

Lion’s Den 2

Jay Bazz 0

On Wednesday at Mayfield Park, Lion’s Den made sure the destination of the Sports Gear Direct First Division title would go down to the last match against leaders Brew Boys.

Goals from Sam Kelleher and Ali Crowley sealed the 2-0 win over Jay Bazz.

Crowley and Shaun Taggart shone for the Den along with Darren McGrath for the visitors.

Jay Bazz 2

Trend Micro 0

Jay Bazz got back to winning ways by seeing off Trend Micro, two-nil, on Friday night at Mayfield Community School.

David O’Sullivan and Adam Hegarty scored for the winners whose best included Jamie O’Driscoll and Aaron Kemp.

Cork Hospitals 3

Jay Bazz 0

The visitor’s third league contest in five days ended in defeat to Cork Hospitals at the Farm.

In-form striker Tadhg Whelan opened the scoring with David Grufferty and Conor O’Halloran supplying further goals for the hosts.

Sean Kent and Jamie Twomey were outstanding for the winners.

Suro Cars 2

Daz Barbers 1

Suro Cars toppled third in the table Daz Barbers at Mayfield Park courtesy of second-half goals from centre-back Jason Quirke and former manager Mick Donegan.

Kieran Buckley had earlier equalized for the visitors.

Telus International 4

The Weigh Inn Dripsey 2

Telus International won for the first time at home against The Weigh Inn at the G.A.C.A. Grounds, Glanmire to move four points clear of bottom club Derrow Rovers.

Man-of-the-match Callan Dempsey scored twice along with Darren O’Connor and Alan Deane.

Dripsey scorers included Daniel O’Driscoll and Killian Kelleher while Daniel O’Brien and Andrew Hayes were influential throughout for the away team.

FOOT-NOTE: The League offers its condolences to the family on the recent passing of former MSL President Tony Murphy.

Tony was a good friend of the BL and was instigator behind the formation of the Keane Jewellers sponsored MFA League Champions’ Trophy in which Doolan’s Cow reached the semi-final in 2019.

Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Flashback:

After two enforced postponements due to the Covid pandemic outbreak, the beginning of the 2021/22 season couldn’t come fast enough as the season got underway earlier than ever recorded in mid July.

Who better to get the ball rolling in the shield competition than holders Doolan’s Cow.

The reigning premier division champions had played the postponed 2020/21 final on Sunday, June 28th, defeating Martin Harvey Solicitors one-nil at Turner’s Cross.

Their defence began with a 4-2 win over Marlboro Trust. The final took place at Turner’s Cross on Sunday, November 7th and once again featured a victory for the Cow who despite going behind inside two minutes to a penalty from Breffni McCarthy, rallied to win 3-1 with goals from Aaron Hennessy, James Cotter and Jamie Murphy.

League action began in early September with wins in the premier for Martin Harvey Solicitors over Jason O’Neill Electrical (4-1) and Healy O’Connor Solicitors who won their best of five encounter with SCC Crookstown United at Garryduff.

Lion’s Den, who would go on to lead the division for most of the season, saw off Derrow Rover. 2-1 in the first division, The Weigh Inn shared the spoils with Longboats, 2-2 and Daz Barbers won over County Council 3-2 at The Regional Park.

The season moved into the New Year on track with the Mooney Cup competition reaching its climax with the first final meeting between Doolan’s and Crookstown Utd.

Behind the scenes the management committee of secretary and MFA representative Peter Travers, fixture secretary Ashley Todd, treasurer Ray Anthony, registrar Joe Murphy and disciplinary officer Anto Golden have worked diligently to makes sure the season progresses smoothly for everyone involved.

The novel use of St Colman’s Park in Cobh to host the two divisional finals on Sunday, May 15TH is certain to bring the curtain down on one of the most significant season in the league’s history before preparation can begin in earnest to celebrate the league’s 70th anniversary in 2022/23.