Douglas Hall claim U13 division one CWSSL league title in fine style

Midleton 1

Douglas Hall 6

DOUGLAS HALL captured the GE Healthcare CWSSL Under 13 Division 1 title in fine style when they put six past their nearest rivals Midleton in their penultimate game of the season which was played at Knockgriffin Park in Midleton last weekend running out 6-1 winners.

Douglas Hall had already secured the title last week, but were presented with the trophy following the game and with one game remaining in the league campaign such was their dominance throughout the past season.

Both sides pressed from the start with Midleton’s Ellie Lee’s effort going over and Maggie O’Riordan’s effort from close range collected by the Douglas Hall keeper Frida Murray, while at the other end Douglas Hall’s Alex Carroll’s cross from the near side flashed across the goal line followed by Stephanie Dwyer’s run down the centre which was well cleared by Aoise Woods in the Midleton goal.

The deadlock was broken in the 13th minute when Alex Carroll found herself inside the area and fired home sending the ball into the far corner for the opening score of the game.

Douglas Hall continued to press, with Ruby’s Lester’s shot going just over and even had a goal disallowed in the 21st minute as the visitors looked to build on their lead.

Despite the disappointment of the disallowed goal, Douglas Hall’s second came a minute later in the 22nd minute when a poor kick out was met by Adele O’Sullivan who duly returned the ball back into the Douglas Hall goal sending it low into the far corner as the visitors were beginning to cruise.

Midleton who played against Douglas Hall in the CWSSL U13 Div 1 match at Knockgriffin Park recently. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Chances fell to Dwyer, Holly McLoughlin and Kate Mulcahy for Douglas while Sarah Goulding came close for Midleton before the half ended as Douglas Hall were well in control.

Two minutes into the second half Midleton managed to pull one back courtesy of Sarah Goulding who fired home from just inside the area to give some hope for the home side.

Douglas Hall responded well, and almost added a third only moments later for Holly McLoughlin’s effort bobbing towards the goal with the keeper beaten only to be cleared by the Midleton defence followed minutes later by another score for Douglas Hall when Kate Mulcahy rounded the keeper from inside the area and crossed into McLoughlin who couldn’t miss from three yards.

Midleton keeper Aoise Woods did well to save from Douglas Hall’s McLoughlin and Adele O’Sullivan, but a three goal burst from Douglas Hall in the space of just five minutes in the final seven minutes of the game put the result beyond doubt with goals from Alex Carroll, Kate Mulcahy and Adele O’Sullivan which finished off a very polished performance on the day from the league leaders.

Best for Midleton were Aoise Woods, Emma Louise Daly and Maggie O’Riordan while Alex Carroll, Ruby Lester, Holly McLoughlin and Kate Mulcahy impressed for the visitors who were presented with the Under 13 Div 1 trophy by Helen Noonan of the CWSSL at the end of the match.

Midleton: Aoise Woods, Cadlha Kearney, Emma Louise Daly, Callie McCarthy, Isabelle Fitzpatrick, Olivia McGrath, Roisin Collins, Sarah Goulding, Ellie Lee, Maggie O’Riordan, Leah English, Martina Kolasa, Susan Omesobi, Miriam Adertrigbe

Douglas Hall: Frida Murray, Niamh Gambura, Carly Russell, Hazel Caulfield, Shannon Bresnan, Kate Mulcahy, Alex Carroll, Adele O’Sullivan, Ruby Lester, Stephanie Dwyer, Holly McLoughlin

Referee: Hector Ramierez