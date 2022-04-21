Cork LGFA: Game of My Life sees the best ladies footballers recall great moments

MORE than 100 hundred people attended the launch of a new Cork LGFA book published by Hero Books at the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery recently.

Part of the hugely successful book Hero Books ‘ Game of My Life’ series, author and Echo contributor Ger McCarthy’s title involves 25 former and current Cork LGFA footballers recounting the stories behind the games that changed their playing careers and lives.

Ten of the players featured in the new title travelled to Rosscarbery for last week’s book launch. Juliet Murphy, Martina O’Brien, Ciara O’Sullivan, Shauna Kelly, Orlagh Farmer, Emma Spillane, Orla Finn, Saoirse Noonan, Doireann O’Sullivan and Melissa Duggan mingled with all those in attendance, happily signing autographs and copies of the new book.

Current Cork LGFA senior manager Shane Ronayne and Cork LGFA Committee member Marian Crowley were also present along with Hero Books founder Liam Hayes.

Former Meath senior footballer and Hero Books Publishing founder Liam Hayes with Ger McCarthy.

MC for the evening was Echo columnist and well-known C103FMsports broadcaster Paudie Palmer. As ever, Paudie entertained the crowd with his full repertoire of humorous anecdotes and playful digs. The Celtic Ross Hotel’s Helen Wycherley opened proceedings, welcoming everyone present and wishing the author all the best.

Guest of honour was Cork and Mourneabbey’s Shane Ronayne. The county's current senior football manager features heavily throughout the book and was delighted to officially launch the new title. Ronayne spoke of his satisfaction that a book about some of the county’s most well-known footballers was now in circulation.

Orlagh Farmer is one of the 25 footballers featured and spoke of her delight at being able to recount personal memories of Cork’s 2016 All-Ireland final victory over Dublin. In the same chapter, Farmer also recalled the story behind a 1916 All-Ireland senior hurling medal that belonged to her USA-based great grand-uncle Pat Cahill being sent to the Farmer family home one hundred years after the final.

Hero Books founder and former Meath senior inter-county footballer Liam Hayes proved a popular speaker. Hayes talked about his many battles with Cork as well as paying tribute to everyone involved in the release of Cork LGFA: Game of My Life.

Author of Hero Books publishers' latest title, Ger McCarthy, thanked everyone for attending including family members present, his father Denis and sister Grainne.

McCarthy told the story of how his first book launch for ‘Off Centre Circle’, published by the Echo 13 years earlier, had to be postponed three times due to local flooding. The author was relieved at not having to deal with similar issues a second time around. Ger McCarthy’s wife Una, daughter Caoilin and son Fionn were also thanked for their patience and support throughout the writing process.

The McCarthy family, Una, Fionn, Ger and Caoilin at the Cork LGFA: Game of My Life book launch in the Celtic Ross Hotel, Rosscarbery.

Republic of Ireland senior international Saoirse Noonan and her family made the trip to Rosscarbery last week. Noonan’s chapter centres around the former Nemo Rangers forward’s senior inter-county debut. The current Shelbourne striker came on as a substitute in the 2018 Munster LGFA against Kerry at CIT and scored a goal with her first touch of the ball, direct from the penalty spot.

Yet, as with many of the other chapters in the book, it is another story, in this instance centring on a family member, that steals the show. Saoirse Noonan’s grandfather Noel O’Callaghan’s involvement in her senior inter-county debut makes for fascinating reading.

Orla Finn talks about the day Kinsale hosted an All-Ireland LGFA club semi-final. Melissa Duggan recounts her hometown club Dohenys’ junior B county final triumph following three consecutive defeats. Valerie Mulcahy, Angela Walsh, Deirdre O’Reilly and Briege Corkery give their perspective on Cork’s never-to-be-forgotten 2014 All-Ireland final comeback victory over Dublin.

Former Cork All-Ireland winning captain Juliet Murphy with Ger McCarthy.

25 chapters and 25 different stories about some of the greatest days in Cork LGFA history.

Cork LGFA: Game of My Life is published by Hero Books and available to purchase in bookshops all over the country right now. Hardback and ebook versions can be purchased online via Amazon.com.

The Cork LGFA players featured are Juliet Murphy, Mary O’Connor, Rena Buckley, Elaine Harte, Nollaig Cleary, Bríd Stack, Norita Kelly, Geraldine O’Flynn, Martina O’Brien, Marie Ambrose, Valerie Mulcahy, Angela Walsh, Deirdre O’Reilly, Briege Corkery, Ciara O’Sullivan, Áine Terry O’Sullivan, Shauna Kelly, Orlagh Farmer, Emma Spillane, Eimear Scally, Orla Finn, Saoirse Noonan, Doireann O’Sullivan, Hannah Looney, Melissa Duggan.