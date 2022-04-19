Cork LGFA: Minors, U16s and U14s enjoy big wins

CORK LGFA enjoyed a memorable weekend at U14, U16 and minor level with all three inter-county panels registering impressive wins.

Joe Carroll’s Cork minors got their 2022 Munster LGFA championship off to the best possible start with a 3-15 to 0-7 win over Tipperary in Bansha on Easter Sunday.

The Rebels led 0-8 to 0-5 at the end of a tight first half on a heavy pitch before moving up through the gears in the second period. Three unanswered goals coupled with restricting Tipperary to two additional points saw Cork run out deserving winners.

Leading 0-12 to 0-7 early in the second half, Bride Rovers’ Leah Hallihan found the net to edge her team 8 points clear. Amazingly, Tipperary hit the post three times in response before Orlaith Cahalane set up Clonakilty’s Millie Condon for an important goal.

It was Lucy Greene’s turn to set up Condon for her second green flag of the afternoon shortly after. Well clear of their opponents, Cork saw out the remaining minutes and will be glad of such a tough test ahead of facing Kerry in round two of the Munster minor championship in Cloughduv on Sunday.

Aoife Healy, Lia Heffernan, Sadbh McGoldrick, Kate Redmond, Abigail Ring and Aimee Corcoran were the pick of Joe Carroll’s side’s most influential players.

Dominic Gallagher’s Cork U16s proved too strong for Kerry in Kenmare last Saturday. Cork scored three goals in the opening half and led 3-6 to 0-6 at the break.

A scrappy second period played out amid difficult weather conditions, saw Cork add another point and that was enough to cement a 3-7 to 0-10 victory.

Having defeated Tipperary 1-12 to 1-4 the weekend before, Cork cemented their place in the 2022 Munster LGFA U16 A final courtesy of Niamh O’Sullivan, Catherine Murphy, Ava Fitzgerald (1-1 each), Aoibhe Daly, Kate Carey, Aoibhínn O’Neill and Lainey O’Sullivan (0-1 each) scores. Cork’s best performers included Aoibhe Daly, Ava Fitzgerald, Kate Carey and Niamh O’Sullivan.

The Cork U14s enjoyed a brilliant day out in Portlaoise GAA, Rathleague in county Laois on Easter Saturday. JJ Deasy’s young panel took part in the All-Ireland LGFA U14 Championship Series - Stage 1 blitz against Mayo, Westmeath and Down.

Similar blitzes were held all over the country on the same day. Cork took part in the (highest ranked) Platinum Series having previously annexed the Munster U14 A title.

The entire Cork U14 panel saw game time during three tough tests which ended in a 2-9 to 0-6 win over Westmeath, 3-3 to 0-8 defeat of Down and 6-6 to 3-6 triumph over Mayo. Those positive results have secured Cork an All-Ireland LGFA Platinum Series quarter-final against Ulster champions Armagh this coming weekend.