Three reasons the Cork hurlers lost to Limerick

MIDDLE THIRD

Between the 38rd and the 60th minutes, from a position where Cork had drawn level, Limerick outscored them by 0-10 to 0-2, having gained a strong grip in the half lines and at midfield, creating attacks and turning Cork over. While Cork shifted Conor Lehane to centre-forward and moved Shane Barrett inside for the second half, Limerick’s big players like Diarmaid Byrnes, Declan Hannon and Gearóid Hegarty were to the fore and Dan Morrissey’s presence ensured that Kyle Hayes’ move to the attack didn’t affect them in defence.

LIMERICK EXPERIENCE AND QUALITY

Post-match analysis always tends to look at how well or badly our own team did, overlooking the fact that the other crowd came to play too. That statement is never more true when talking about the Limerick hurling team, whose majesty becomes more and more refined with every passing year.

Cork’s blitz start would have make some teams nervy but Limerick have built up enough trust in themselves now to reset and work themselves back into the game.

GOAL EFFICIENCY

For the fifth straight game, Cork only managed to score one goal – incidentally, the last time two green flags were raised was in the league game at TUS Gaelic Grounds.

Making that statistic even more disappointing here was that the goal came in the opening minute. Conor Lehane, Shane Barrett and Jack O'Connor all had good opportunities later in the game, but good Nickie Quaid saves prevented the first two chances while the last one whistled wide.

In contrast, Limerick didn’t have too many goal chances apart from the two they scored, though Cork were thankful to Patrick Collins for denying Graeme Mulcahy after Kyle Hayes’ shot came back off the post.