Cork v Limerick: Player ratings from the Munster hurling championship opener

Couldn't do anything about the two goals but came off his line smartly to deny Graeme Mulcahy. Lack of long puck-out options was galling.
Had a firm handle on Mulcahy. Tigerish defending matched by clever distribution. Cork's best player.
Like O'Leary, tackled tenaciously and his only mistake was being dispossessed for Aaron Gillane's goal.
Turned badly for Kyle Hayes' goal but generally held his own before going off injured.
Despite some fine first-half moments, including a point, Limerick's policy of rotating Tom Morrissey and Gearóid Hegarty on the flanks forced O'Mahony into coughing up frees and created a lot of open shots.
With back-up from Ger Millerick, Cian Lynch, while hurling well, didn't cut Cork apart as he had in previous meetings. Limerick pressed high though to prevent Coleman from operating as a playmaker.
Rookie defender was under constant pressure but still caught a couple of puck-outs and fronted up to Limerick's power game. A difficult debut but encouraging at the same time.
In patches, caused Limerick problems, but not often enough. Sniped a point and hit the post but capable of more.
Teed up the opening goal but is better deployed as a hard-running sub than a starter.
Could have grabbed a goal straight after half-time but had minimal possession otherwise in the pivotal centre-forward berth, albeit against a dominant Declan Hannon.
Scored 0-2 and was prominent for the opening 40 minutes until Limerick took a firm grip around the middle third.
Curled over two lovely points and worked very hard. Needed to bury that goal chance before half-time though.
Opened with a blistering goal and should have clipped a point but faded out. Might be used off the bench again for the Clare game.
Criminally underused for the majority of the game. Knocked over one point from play and fouled for three of his frees.
Brought a bit of bite to the half-forwards, setting up two scores and getting fouled for a free.
Quietened Kyle Hayes after coming in. Should start for the Banner clash to add size in defence.
Added a goal threat from the bench but were outmuscled by Limerick.
Not on long enough.