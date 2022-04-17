Sun, 17 Apr, 2022 - 17:56

Cork v Limerick: Player ratings from the Munster hurling championship opener

Niall O'Leary and Seán O'Donoghue were the Rebels' best performers with the majority below par in the Páirc
Cork v Limerick: Player ratings from the Munster hurling championship opener

Jack O'Connor of Cork reacts to a missed chance, in the 56th minute. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Eamonn Murphy

PATRICK COLLINS: Couldn't do anything about the two goals but came off his line smartly to deny Graeme Mulcahy. Lack of long puck-out options was galling. 6

NIALL O'LEARY: Had a firm handle on Mulcahy. Tigerish defending matched by clever distribution. Cork's best player. 8

SEAN O'DONOGHUE: Like O'Leary, tackled tenaciously and his only mistake was being dispossessed for Aaron Gillane's goal. 7

DAMIEN CAHALANE: Turned badly for Kyle Hayes' goal but generally held his own before going off injured. 6 

TIM O'MAHONY: Despite some fine first-half moments, including a point, Limerick's policy of rotating Tom Morrissey and Gearóid Hegarty on the flanks forced O'Mahony into coughing up frees and created a lot of open shots. 5  

MARK COLEMAN: With back-up from Ger Millerick, Cian Lynch, while hurling well, didn't cut Cork apart as he had in previous meetings. Limerick pressed high though to prevent Coleman from operating as a playmaker. 5

CIARÁN JOYCE: Rookie defender was under constant pressure but still caught a couple of puck-outs and fronted up to Limerick's power game. A difficult debut but encouraging at the same time.

GER MILLERICK: Did as asked in helping Coleman police Lynch but get caught up at times in the midfield traffic. 5
DARRAGH FITZGIBBON: In patches, caused Limerick problems, but not often enough. Sniped a point and hit the post but capable of more.  5

Conor Cahalane of Cork in action against Dan Morrisey of Limerick. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Conor Cahalane of Cork in action against Dan Morrisey of Limerick. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

CONOR CAHALANE: Teed up the opening goal but is better deployed as a hard-running sub than a starter. 5

SHANE BARRETT: Could have grabbed a goal straight after half-time but had minimal possession otherwise in the pivotal centre-forward berth, albeit against a dominant Declan Hannon. 5

ROBBIE O'FLYNN: Scored 0-2 and was prominent for the opening 40 minutes until Limerick took a firm grip around the middle third. 6

CONOR LEHANE: Curled over two lovely points and worked very hard. Needed to bury that goal chance before half-time though. 6

SHANE KINGSTON: Opened with a blistering goal and should have clipped a point but faded out. Might be used off the bench again for the Clare game. 5

PATRICK HORGAN: Criminally underused for the majority of the game. Knocked over one point from play and fouled for three of his frees. 6

SUBS:

SEAMUS HARNEDY: Brought a bit of bite to the half-forwards, setting up two scores and getting fouled for a free. 6

ROB DOWNEY: Quietened Kyle Hayes after coming in. Should start for the Banner clash to add size in defence. 6

ALAN CONNOLLY/JACK O'CONNOR: Added a goal threat from the bench but were outmuscled by Limerick. 5

LUKE MEADE: Not on long enough.

More in this section

Timmy Wilk, Bradley Moran and Fintan Fitzgerald 12/4/2022 Cork minor manager Paudie Murray planning for home Munster semi-final
MSL soccer Five-star show sees Passage win league title MSL soccer Five-star show sees Passage win league title
MSL soccer: Rockmount beat Maynooth to seal place in FAI Intermediate Cup final MSL soccer: Rockmount beat Maynooth to seal place in FAI Intermediate Cup final
cork gaahurling
Shane Kingston scores a goal 27/2/2022

Cork v Limerick: Rebel hurling team named for Páirc Uí Chaoimh showdown

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

National Sport

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more