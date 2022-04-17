Cork v Limerick: Player ratings from the Munster hurling championship opener

PATRICK COLLINS: Couldn't do anything about the two goals but came off his line smartly to deny Graeme Mulcahy. Lack of long puck-out options was galling. 6

NIALL O'LEARY: Had a firm handle on Mulcahy. Tigerish defending matched by clever distribution. Cork's best player. 8

SEAN O'DONOGHUE: Like O'Leary, tackled tenaciously and his only mistake was being dispossessed for Aaron Gillane's goal. 7

DAMIEN CAHALANE: Turned badly for Kyle Hayes' goal but generally held his own before going off injured. 6

TIM O'MAHONY: Despite some fine first-half moments, including a point, Limerick's policy of rotating Tom Morrissey and Gearóid Hegarty on the flanks forced O'Mahony into coughing up frees and created a lot of open shots. 5

MARK COLEMAN: With back-up from Ger Millerick, Cian Lynch, while hurling well, didn't cut Cork apart as he had in previous meetings. Limerick pressed high though to prevent Coleman from operating as a playmaker. 5

CIARÁN JOYCE: Rookie defender was under constant pressure but still caught a couple of puck-outs and fronted up to Limerick's power game. A difficult debut but encouraging at the same time. 6

GER MILLERICK: Did as asked in helping Coleman police Lynch but get caught up at times in the midfield traffic. 5

DARRAGH FITZGIBBON: In patches, caused Limerick problems, but not often enough. Sniped a point and hit the post but capable of more. 5

Conor Cahalane of Cork in action against Dan Morrisey of Limerick. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

CONOR CAHALANE: Teed up the opening goal but is better deployed as a hard-running sub than a starter. 5

SHANE BARRETT: Could have grabbed a goal straight after half-time but had minimal possession otherwise in the pivotal centre-forward berth, albeit against a dominant Declan Hannon. 5

ROBBIE O'FLYNN: Scored 0-2 and was prominent for the opening 40 minutes until Limerick took a firm grip around the middle third. 6

CONOR LEHANE: Curled over two lovely points and worked very hard. Needed to bury that goal chance before half-time though. 6

SHANE KINGSTON: Opened with a blistering goal and should have clipped a point but faded out. Might be used off the bench again for the Clare game. 5

PATRICK HORGAN: Criminally underused for the majority of the game. Knocked over one point from play and fouled for three of his frees. 6

SUBS:

SEAMUS HARNEDY: Brought a bit of bite to the half-forwards, setting up two scores and getting fouled for a free. 6

ROB DOWNEY: Quietened Kyle Hayes after coming in. Should start for the Banner clash to add size in defence. 6

ALAN CONNOLLY/JACK O'CONNOR: Added a goal threat from the bench but were outmuscled by Limerick. 5

LUKE MEADE: Not on long enough.