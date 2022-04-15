Plucky Cobh Ramblers fall to seventh defeat after thriller in Wexford

Wexford FC 4 Cobh Ramblers 2

Cobh Ramblers suffered a seventh league defeat of this League Of Ireland First Division season against Wexford at Ferrycarrig Park.

Wexford took the lead with less than three minutes on the clock. Jack Doherty claimed the ball on the edge of the box, before finishing with a neat strike to the back of the net.

Ramblers responded with an equaliser in the fifth minute. Luke Desmond was on hand to fire home from just inside the penalty area for his first goal for the club after an Issa Kargbo cross eventually came into his path.

Wexford went close midway through the first half. Aaron Dobbs did well to get onto the end of a long ball before heading into the path of Doherty, who was unable to get his shot away from a dangerous position.

The home side did get a second through a lovely team move on 27 minutes. Doherty eventually laid the ball on a plate to Conor Barry from close range, who tapped home.

Conor Drinan had a great chance to get Cobh level again on 41 minutes but shot wide from a great position in the box with a drilled effort.

Wexford extended their advantage with less than a minute played in the second half.

Cobh Ramblers' Beineon O'Brien Whitmarsh takes on Wexford's Lorcan Fitzgerald. Picture: Patrick Browne

From a corner kick, Aidan Friel was on hand to finish after breaking free at the back post.

Cobh gave themselves a lifeline by getting a second goal courtesy of a tidy finish by Conor Drinan, who finished after getting onto the end of a good pass into his path by Beineón O’Brien-Whitmarsh.

But Wexford responded by getting a fourth goal of the night. After Doherty played the ball across goal, Aaron Dobbs finished from close range.

Dobbs missed a glorious chance moments later for Wexford after losing his footing at the crucial moment.

As they searched for another route back, Cobh had two efforts cleared off the line within seconds by Pierce Phillips from a corner kick for the away side.

Wexford keeper Alex Moody made a brilliant save to deny a headed effort by Jake Hegarty on 78 minutes, who also hit the crossbar in stoppage time.

Ramblers are in action next on Easter Monday, when they entertain Athlone Town at St Colman’s Park.

WEXFORD FC: A Moody; A Friel, P Cleary, J Manley, C Crowley, C Barry, J Doherty, A Dobbs, A Wells, H Groome, L Fitzgerald.

Subs: J Tallon for Crowley (60), D Corcoran for Dobbs, C Davis for Barry (both 75), K McEvoy for Friel, E Farrell for Doherty (both 84)

COBH RAMBLERS: Sean Barron; Issa Karbgo, Darryl Walsh, Harlain Mbayo, Brendan Frahill, Jason Abbott, Luke Desmond, Jack Larkin, James McCarthy, Beineón O’Brien-Whitmarsh, Conor Drinan.

Subs: Pierce Phillips for McCarthy, Jake Hegarty for Mbayo (both HT), Darragh O’Sullivan Connell for Drinan, Ciaran Griffin for O’Brien-Whitmarsh (both 72), James O’Leary for Abbott (85).

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan.