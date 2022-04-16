Cork minor manager Paudie Murray planning for home Munster semi-final

CORK minor hurling boss Paudie Murray felt that the team had used their opening victory against the Kingdom as a foundation on which to build.

The Rebels were impressive winners in their second game of the Munster round-robin series against Limerick at Páirc Uí Chaoimh earlier this week.

“I think certainly that our performance against Limerick was better than last week,” he said, “which is what we were asking for.

“I thought our movement of the ball was quite good, our distribution, our delivery in was better, the runners inside were better.

“There were a lot of positives to take out of it – negatives, the two goals were annoying, we shouldn’t be conceding those two goals, so we’re not getting carried away. We’ve a lot of work to do.”

Joint Cork captains Ross O'Sullivan and Timmy Wilk with referee Jarlath Donnellan and Limerick's Darragh Langan. Picture: George Hatchell

Ross O’Sullivan scored 3-9 for Cork, which pleased Murray in and of itself but also in terms of what it represented for the overall display.

“Well, you’ve got to match it again the next day,” he said, “that’ll be the biggest problem now with it!

“He has played well but he got good ball as well.

Ross is a team player out and out, so he’ll recognise that the delivery in was much better than what it was against Kerry.”

And the result allows Cork to bypass the quarter-final stage, meaning they can target the semi on May 3.

“It means really that we get to skip the next round, which we would have felt would be important,” Murray said.

“We’re at home in the semi-final as well, against Clare or Waterford, which will be a phenomenal ask for our players, really.

“But we’re there at the moment, so we can enjoy it. It’s a home venue and we’re expecting people to play with a bit of pride when we’re at home.”