WE are nearly there!

Anywhere you go the talk is turning to Sunday and the clash with Limerick in the Munster hurling championship.

With the Páirc expected to sell out by Sunday, there should be a great atmosphere on the day and hopefully, Cork supporters will get down there early to cheer on the camogie team in the Munster intermediate final against Kerry.

Last Tuesday night it wasn’t quite as full as it will be but still, the Cork fans had plenty to cheer about as the minor side got the better of Limerick in their championship tie. That win secured a home semi-final as they bid to retain the Munster and All-Ireland titles.

With virtually a new panel and new management it’s a tough task, but those there on Tuesday would have seen enough to know this is a serious Cork side.

Paudie Murray has taken over as manager and so far so good for him and his new management team.

Two wins out of two as they now await to see how their semi-final opponents will be.

No doubt Kieran Kingston would love a similar scoreline on Sunday, with the minors winning by 4-21 to 2-14 in an impressive team display. But there was one outstanding performance and that was Na Piarsaigh’s Ross O’Sullivan, who scored 3-9 on the night.

Had Kingston or any of his management team been at the game there were a lot of good points they could take into Sunday’s blockbuster with the All-Ireland champions.

Cork will know that come throw-in Limerick will bring physicality and intensity that was unlikely to have been matched in the league. The Kilkenny semi-final and final against Waterford would probably be close, but this is the championship and a totally different animal.

The Cork minors set about their task right from the start as they were in the faces of the Limerick side, not giving them a second to settle and then moving the sliothar at pace into the full-forward line who reaped the benefits.

Cork's James O’Brien gathers a high ball against Limerick. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

In the opposite corner to O’Sullivan was Seán O’Donoghue and he got Cork’s other goal and James Murray notched four points as well.

4-13 from the named full-forward line is not a bad return and I’m sure that Kingston would love the same from his in the senior clash.

It will be Saturday night before the Cork team is named so right now it’s guesswork to see who will start and some questions remain.

DECISIONS

Are the likes of Shane Kingston and Jack O’Connor better sprung from the bench and start with others like Seamus Harnedy and Conor Lehane to wear down the Limerick defence first.

Should Mark Coleman be at midfield alongside Darragh Fitzgibbon, with Ciarán Joyce at centre-back. Or maybe Coleman on the wing with Ger Millerick in midfield?

Will Luke Meade who did trojan work in many a game for Cork start and what, if any, part can Alan Cadogan play?

Some of these who have been on the bench for most of the league all played huge roles in getting Cork to the All-Ireland final last year and Kingston and his selectors had some tough decisions to make.

No matter who takes to the pitch it’s going to be electric and Sunday can’t come soon enough!