Cork City to continue good run of form with a home win over Bray

TONIGHT, Cork City start the second series of games and find themselves in a perfect position, top of the league.

With the first series of games done and dusted, City sit top of the table on 19 points, two points clear of John Caulfield's Galway United but what’s more impressive is their 19 goals scored and only two conceded.

Galway dropped points last week against Wexford and that allowed City widen the gap which has now put them in a great position heading into the second series of games.

Colin Healy will hope his side can keep the great form going tonight as they welcome Gary Cronin’s Bray’s side to Turner's Cross in what should be a comfortable win, however, Healy knows his side cannot be complacent.

“While we had a comfortable six nil victory in the first game of the season against Bray, we certainly won’t be complacent.

"Bray have tightened up since with some good performances and some good results.

"They’re a good side with tough players so our preparations will be like every other game.”

Although Bray have improved over the course of the season, City too have got stronger since, and I have no doubt their confidence will be high heading into tonight’s game.

They have had a great start to the season, defended brilliantly and at the other end, they have scored some great goals and I believe we still haven't seen the best of them yet.

There are a lot of players still to return from injury with the likes of James Doona, Cian Coleman and Matt Healy expected to return this evening. A wonderful headache for Healy to have so many options, and one in which will surely only strengthen the team as players compete for a starting position.

Competing for a starting place on the team is not entirely down to performance on match day but in fact, how well players train.

Cork City manager Colin Healy after the SSE Airtricity League First Division match between Bray Wanderers and Cork City at Carlisle Grounds in Bray, Wicklow. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

And for Healy, on the training ground is where is most competitive and where the lads have really impressed.

“The intensity at training has been great. I believe this is what has made us perform so well in games.

"The lads train hard and they carry this form and intensity into games. With the high competition for places on the team, training is always going to be of high tensity and this can only be a good thing for the entire squad.”

Although City sit top of the league, they need to remind themselves they are only a quarter way through the season.

Still a long way to go but I would be surprised if any other side apart from Longford, Galway and Waterford, could be a threat for City.

And even at that, I still think City have too much for the aforementioned.

City need to begin the second series with intent once again and show why they should be back playing in the top tier next season.

They have had a break with no game last week. Not an ideal situation when you’re on a winning streak and I’m sure Healy would have wanted to keep the momentum going with a game, however let’s hope the break has refreshed the lads and the extra training has motivated the lads to get back on the pitch tonight and continue to perform in front of a packed Turner's Cross.

It’s a busy week ahead for Healy and his side with three games in a week.

They face Waterford on Monday before the local derby away to Cobh next Friday night.

So it’s great to see lads return from injury as Healy will need as many fit players as possible to manage playing three games in a week at the same high level for each game.

A massive week to show the true calibre on this team.