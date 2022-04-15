Cork City WFC need to build on Bohs win as they face tricky road trip to Wexford

AFTER a weekend off due to the international break, Cork City return to action in the Women’s National League this Saturday evening with a daunting trip to Ferrycarrig Park to take on Wexford Youths.

The hope is that City will have gained enough rest while also doing enough work on the training ground to have rectified a number of issues in their game as they face an incredibly difficult few weeks ahead.

The Rebel Army’s game against Wexford is the first of four consecutive away games in the Women’s National League before the conclusion of April.

After navigating a tough encounter with the title challengers - and current FAI Cup holders - they will then take on arguably the title favourites at the moment Peamount United, then they travel to Limerick for the Munster Derby against Treaty United before the month ends with an away game to one of the surprise packages of the season so far; DLR Waves.

And that gruelling fixture list is the main reason why it was so important for Cork City to avoid defeat in their last outing and finally get some points on the board after losing their first three games against Galway, Sligo Rovers, and Champions Shelbourne.

In the end, City secured their first three points of the campaign with a hard-fought, and thoroughly deserved, 2-1 triumph against Bohemians at Turner’s Cross almost two weeks ago.

Second-half finishes from Aoife Cronin and Becky Cassin were enough to lift the mood at the club heading into the international break although there may be slight disappointment that they couldn’t keep a clean sheet as the goal they conceded was a highly preventable own goal.

Defender Lauren Singleton in action for Cork City FC against Wexford Youths WFC.

For once in 2022, luck was on their side as they could have conceded on a couple of nervy occasions in the first half but there was no arguing that they deserved their victory.

“It was a hugely important result,” City manager Paul Farrell told the Echo recently.

“It was something we had to do with the loss (the 7-0 defeat away to Shelbourne) and we needed to bounce back and what a way it was to bounce back.

“We haven’t got the rub of the green in some of our games so I think the girls deserved that and hopefully, we can keep a clean sheet soon as well.

“If you get another win or two under your belt and you climb that table very quickly so we are just going to go game by game now and it’s Wexford next and we had two weeks to plan for them.

“We have got to make sure we have our homework done on them and bring this performance in for the rest of the season.”

That performance should be the benchmark for the rest of the season and now that the result has given them a much-needed confidence boost, they should be able to cut out a number of the mistakes that have been hindering them so far this season.

They can’t afford to make those mistakes in the four away games that are coming up, particularly against a hugely talented Wexford Youths squad who are up next.