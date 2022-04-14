Ballincollig to offer stiff league test to St Finbarr’s

COUNTY champions St Finbarr’s host Ballincollig in one of the stand-out games in round 4 of the Cork Credit Unions Football League Division 1A at Togher on Saturday with a 5pm throw-in.

The ’Barr’s, who were also the last winners of the Kelleher Shield, renew rivalry with a club that has always given them a strong test, witness their opening championship game last term.

On that occasion, the city club raced into a 13-point lead early in the second-half and appeared to be coasting to a comfortable victory until Ballincollig stormed back into contention and were unlucky to finish on the losing side by 2-15 to 1-17.

The stakes are clearly not as high with both sides missing their Cork contingents as the ’Barr’s line out without influential figures all over the pitch, Ian Maguire, Steven Sherlock and Brian Hayes, while Cian Kiely sits it out for Ballincollig.

The ‘village’ have made a good start to the league winning all three games with the Dorgans, Cian and Dara, in fine shooting form to sit joint top of the table with Castlehaven, the pair one point ahead of unbeaten Kiskeam in third.

The ’Barr’s ability to score goals has been one of the hallmarks of their campaign to-date, hitting three in their last outing, when losing to the Haven by 1-21 to 3-9.

Bill O’Connell, Adam Lyne and Enda Dennehy found the net that day, when the Haven’s Michael Hurley cut loose in a 1-9 haul.

The top two qualify for the semi-finals and while the league is still in its infancy the ‘Barr’s look to have the greater need for the points.

The Haven also made it three from three in the 0-17 to 0-10 win away to Ballingeary, when Mark Collins contributed 0-8, and they play again on Wednesday in Fermoy.

Brian Hurley and the Cahalanes, Damien, Conor and Jack, are tied up with various Cork teams.

Kiskeam’s unbeaten run will be tested by Newcestown, who have home advantage on Saturday afternoon and will try to build on their five-point win over Mallow last time out, when Eddie Kenneally chipped in with 2-5.

Kiskeam earned a creditable 2-10 to 1-13 draw with Eire Og in their most recent engagement, with Sean Murphy and Cillian Murphy supplying the goals.

The Ovens club’s next game is tonight against winless St Michael’s. Daniel Goulding and Kevin Hallissey were prominent against Kiskeam and this should be an exciting hour, too.

Mallow will be trying for their first win of the season in the north Cork derby away to Fermoy on Saturday afternoon.

In Division 1B, Cill na Martra and Nemo Rangers lead the way, both with 100% records from three games and Valley Rovers occupy third with four points from six.

The Gaeltacht club welcome Douglas on Sunday morning on the back of a 2-7 to 0-8 win over Clyda Rovers while the city club were edged out by Carbery Rangers by a point.

The Rosscarbery side host Nemo at the same time as the visitors attempt to build on their four-point win over Valleys.

Clonakilty are still searching for their first win in the league and will hope to break their duck at home to Clyda at the early time of 11.15.

Nemo’s second string are the only side with a perfect record in Division 2A though second-placed Glanworth will put that to the test at home tomorrow at noon.

Division 2B joint leaders, Kanturk and Knockngree, are on the road, the former in Coachford tonight and the latter in Castletownbere on Saturday evening.

FIXTURES: TONIGHT: Cork Credit Unions Football Leagues Division 1A: Eire Og v St Michael’s, Ovens, 7.45.

Division 2B: Aghabullogue v Kanturk, Coachford, 7.15.

Division 3A: Kinsale v Kilshannig, Glantane, 7.45.

TOMORROW: Division 3B: Mayfield v St Nick’s, Mayfield, 7pm.

SATURDAY: Division 1A: Newcestown v Kiskeam, Newcestown, 2pm; Fermoy v Mallow, Fermoy, 5pm; St Finbarr’s v Ballincollig, Togher, 5pm.

Division 1B: Carrigaline v Ilen Rovers, Carrigaline, 2pm.

Division 2A: Glanworth v Nemo Rangers, Glanworth, 12 noon; Ballydesmond v Macroom, Ballydesmond, 2pm; Bantry Blues v Bandon, Wolfe Tone Park, 5pm.

Division 2B: Dromtarriffe v Aghada, Dromtarriffe, 3pm; Naomh Aban v Na Piarsaigh, Ballyvourney, 5pm; Bishopstown v Mitchelstown, Bishopstown, 5.30; Castletownbere v Knocknagree, Castletownbere, 6pm.

Division 3A: Iveleary v Glanmire, Inchigeela, 3pm; Kildorrery v Gabriel Rangers, Kildorrery, 6.45.

Division 3B: Millstreet v Ballinora, Millstreet, 6pm.

SUNDAY: Division 1B: Clonakilty v Clyda Rovers, Clonakilty, 11.15am; Carbery Rangers v Nemo Rangers, Rosscarbery, 12 noon; Cill na Martra v Douglas, Cill ma Martra, 12 noon.

Division 2A: Rockchapel v Newmarket, Rockchapel, 12 noon.

Division 3B: Glenville v St Finbarr’s, Glenville, 11am.

WEDNESDAY: Division 1A: Fermoy v Castlehaven, Fermoy, 8pm.