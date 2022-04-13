Catuaba impressed by making a stylish winning career debut in the four-year-old geldings’ maiden

THE traditional Easter week Inch point-to-point meeting took place on a new right-handed course at Ballyknock on Wednesday afternoon and Knockacool-based handler Michael Griffin will have excellent reason to recall the Killeagh Harriers sanctioned fixture as Catuaba, owned by his wife Kay, impressed by making a stylish winning career debut in the four-year-old geldings’ maiden.

Catuaba (6/1) made smooth progress to pick up the running after the fourth last of the 16 obstacles and the triumphant son of Jet Away stayed on stoutly to account for fellow newcomer Low Mileage by one and a half lengths in the hands of the in-form Brian Dunleavy.

Jockey Brian Dunleavy parts company with POLITICIANSPROMISE in spectacular fashion after the loose DEFINITIVE ANSWER canoned into them before the 6th fence in the Adjacent Hunts Maiden race, Brian was OK after his fall.

Castlemartyr-based handler Mattie Collins struck with the Carrigarostig debut third Getupearly (4/1) in the five-year-old geldings’ maiden. Getupearly benefited from frontrunning tactics by making virtually all the running for Chris O’Donovan and the 2020 Derby sale graduate then held on valiantly to edge out last season’s Tipperary runner-up Zero Tolerance by a neck, the pair returning some eight lengths clear of the third-placed Benassi.

It’s Collins’ son Pat that owns Getupearly.

There was a gripping finish to the closing five-year-old and upwards adjacent hunts maiden with the judge awarding a dead-heat between the Oliva Hegarty-trained Hipop (5/1), the mount of Eoin O’Brien, and Colin Motherway’s Big Gangsta (7/1) who was partnered by Brian Lawless.

The duo had the race to themselves from two out and a stewards enquiry was called into possible interference between the pair, but there was no alteration to the result. Hipop is owned by Pat O’Shea from Lisgoold whilst Big Gangta represents handler Motherway’s wife Linda.

Mitchelstown amateur Eoin O’Brien attained a most meritorious milestone as he was partnering his 100th point-to-point winner aboard the grey Hipop.

James Hannon continued his fine season by combining with Poulmucka-based handler Liam Casey to collect the first division of the five-year-old and upwards mares’ maiden aboard Rule Of June (5/2).

Runner-up on her three previous starts most recently at Ballynoe on March 27th, the eight-year-old Rule Of June recorded a virtual pillar to post success and she pulled out more on the flat to see off Pougne Aminta by three lengths.

Jockey Brian Dunleavy parts company with POLITICIANSPROMISE in spectacular fashion after the loose DEFINITIVE ANSWER canoned into them before the 6th fence in the Adjacent Hunts Maiden race, Brian was OK after his fall.

Terence Leonard, who has just five horses in harness at his Newcastlewest base, sent out his fifth winner of the campaign as his Bandon debut runner-up Apple Away (4/1) survived a fifth-last fence error by making most of the running with Mikey O’Connor to dismiss Chitchat Sally by a snug three lengths in the second split of this same contest.

The Arctic Cosmos-sired Apple Away is now likely to be sold.

The Donnchadh Doyle-trained newcomer Love At Sea (4/1) picked up the running before the last in the four-year-old mares’ maiden with the daughter of Affinisea then quickening clear on the flat for Rob James to account for fellow debutant Goodtimecrew by three lengths in the style of a filly that we will be hearing a lot more about.

Ex-track performer Killybegs Junior (7/2) provided Robert Tector with a fifth success of the term by mastering long-time leader Keep Me Posted in the closing stages of the winners of one to deny Tom Costello’s charge by a neck under Jack Hendrick.

Killybegs Junior, who was equipped with cheekpieces here, is now likely to run at the Monksgrange fixture in Co Wexford later this month.

LOVE AT SEA & ROb James jump the last to win the 4YO Mares Maiden from GOODTIMECREW & Barry O'Neill

The action moves to the Curraghmore Estate outside Portlaw for the Waterford Foxhounds meeting this Sunday (2pm start).

Results

Going: Good

Tattersalls Ireland & Mag & Noel Long, Hickeys Bar, Mount Uniacke 4-Y-O Mares’ Maiden of €800. 3 Miles Monbeg Syndicate’s Love At Sea b f (Affinisea – Luna Lovegood) 11-11 Mr R James Milestone Bloodstock Ltd’s Goodtimecrew 11-11 Mr B O’Neill H D Dunne’s Micronormous 11-11 Mr H D Dunne 9 ran. 2L, 3/4L, 3L. (Winner trained by Donnchadh Doyle) Goffs Punchestown Sale 4-Y-O Geldings’ Maiden of €800. 3 Miles Mrs K Griffin’s Catuaba ch g (Jet Away – Catawollow) 11-6 Mr B Dunleavy Monbeg Farm Racing Partnership’s Low Mileage 11-11 Mr J W Hendrick Its Gonna Happen Partnership’s Il Va De Soi (FR) 11-11 Mr T P Roche 9 ran. 1 1/2l, 1 1/2L, 1 1/2L. (Winner trained by Michael C Griffin) Hurleys SuperValu, Midleton 5-Y-O Geldings’ Maiden of €800. 3 Miles P D Collins’ Getupearly (GB) ch g (Getaway – Come The Down) 12-2 Mr M C O’Donovan Painestown Syndicate’s Zero Tolerance (GER) 12-2 Miss M O’Sullivan D P Murphy’s Benassi 12-2 Mr H D Dunne 13 ran. Nk, 8L, 10L. (Winner trained by M P Collins) Aherns Centra & Mark Landers Financial Services 5-Y-O & Upwards Mares’ Maiden (1st Div) of €1, 750. 3 Miles D Casey’s Rule Of June b m (Rule Of Law – Early June) 8-11-11 Mr J W Hannon Gaynestown Stud Partnership’s Pougne Aminta (FR) 5-11-6 Mr C M Moore M Kenny’s Stopherandgo 5-11-11 Mr J J Walsh 11 ran. 1 1/2L, 7L, 8L. (Winner trained by Liam Casey) Aherns Centra & Mark Landers Financial Services 5-Y-O & Upwards Mares’ Maiden (2nd Div) of €1, 750. 3 Miles T Leonard’s Apple Away b m (Arctic Cosmos – Dr A Day) 5-11-11 Mr M J O’Connor J O’Keeffe’s Chitchat Sally 6-11-6 Mr C O’Keeffe K O’Connor’s Thefillynextdoor 5-11-6 Mr B Dunleavy 11 ran. 3L, Nk, 6L. (Winner trained by Terence Leonard) East Cork Oil Winners Of One of €1, 750. 3 Miles G Murphy’s Killybegs Junior br g (Court Cave – Youbetido) 6-12-2 Mr J W Hendrick Mrs C Costello’s Keep Me Posted 5-11-11 Miss L Costello Mrs J Costello’s Heydour 9-11-11 Miss E C Costello 5 ran. Nk, 4L, 6L. (Winner trained by Robert Tector) T & M Fitzgerald & Kelkab Ltd 5-Y-O & Upwards Adjacent Hunts Maiden of €1, 750. Miles P O’Shea’s Hipop (FR) gr g (Blek – Ma Que Bella) 5-12-2 Mr E P O’Brien 1)Mrs L Motherway’s Big Gangsta 6-12-2 Mr B Lawless 3)Mrs M Mangan’s Breeze Of Wind 5-12-2 Mr J Hurley 14 ran. Dead Heat, 8L, 15L. (Hipop trained by Olivia Hegarty; Big Gangsta trained by Colin Motherway) Following A Stewards’ Enquiry, There Was No Alteration To The Judge’s Placings)