Cork v Limerick: Kieran Kingston keen to give home fans something to cheer

Learning from – but not dwelling on – the Allianz HL final defeat is a key imperative for Cork as they begin their Munster SHC campaign with the visit of Limerick to Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday (4pm).

The Rebels take on the side that defeated them by 16 points in last August’s All-Ireland final and, while they came up short in a second successive decider in Thurles a fortnight ago, manager Kieran Kingston feels that taking the lessons from that is as important as putting it to one side.

“It’s a combination of both,” he says.

“You must give credit to Waterford – they’re a really good team, they showed that right throughout the league and in the last couple of championships.

“Again, like ourselves, they’re developing as a group and they’ve lost a significant number of finals – two All-Ireland finals, league finals, Munster finals – in the last six or seven years.

“You can see now that they’re starting to evolve as a group and we’re trying to do the same.

“In that development and process, there are learnings and some of them are harsh learnings and they’re tough to swallow, but you have to take them.

“If we lost the league semi-final to Kilkenny by a point, nobody would be having this conversation with us so it’s great in one way to have that challenge in a final and take those lessons from it.

“The challenge now for us as a management team and players is to make sure that we negate those for the future. We did that quite well in the league – in the final we didn’t and we just have to take the lessons from it now.”

In terms of player availability, Cork expect to be working from the same group of players as the league final. Dáire O’Leary was forced off with a foot injury in the league semi-final win over Kilkenny but, while he is training again, he is not back to full match sharpness yet.

“Dáire O’Leary is back training but Sunday is probably coming a bit too soon for him,” Kingston says.

“We have concerns over one or two others, but it’s par for the course at the moment, in the context of having so many games and it being only two weeks since the league final.

“We’re no different to other counties that way.”

With the game against Clare having to take place at FBD Semple Stadium due to the unavailability of Páirc Uí Chaoimh, this is Cork’s only home game and Kingston hopes that the Rebel faithful can make that count.

“This is our only home game in the round-robin,” he says, “it’s the only one where the supporters can come out and see their team playing at home.

“The All-Ireland champions coming to Cork to face the team that they beat in the final last year, it’s a dream draw for hurling.

“We expect a full house and a great Cork crowd there on Sunday and it’ll be a fantastic atmosphere, no question about it. Our intention is to give a performance that reflects that level of support.”