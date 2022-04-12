Ramblers poor form continues with loss to Longford

League Of Ireland First Division

Longford Town 2

Cobh Ramblers 0

COBH RAMBLERS suffered a fourth League Of Ireland First Division defeat in a row against Longford Town at Bishopsgate on Tuesday night.

This was an overall improved display by Cobh from the Waterford game last Friday.

But ultimately Darren Murphy’s side fell to another loss and their difficult start to the 2022 season continued.

Ramblers had Sean Barron returning to the side as the goalkeeper for this clash.

While Issa Kargbo and Jason Abbott came into the starting eleven in place of John Kavanagh and Danny O’Connell Gary Cronin’s Longford side were hoping to use this game in hand to close the gap between themselves and the current table toppers Cork City.

Ramblers had a great chance to go in front on 16 minutes, when a header by Brendan Frahill went just over the crossbar. Longford had a decent opportunity of their own shortly afterwards, when Sam Verdon saw an effort come off the crossbar following a Ryan Graydon cross.

Longford went into the lead through a beauty of a finish after 25 minutes.

After being teed up by Verdon, Darren Craven unleashed a sublime shot which curled into the corner of the net.

The home side tails were up at this stage and they were putting good passing exchanges together. Longford went close to a second when Craven blasted just wide.

Cobh had an excellent chance to get back on level terms on 34 minutes.

Beineón O'Brien-Whitmarsh broke through on goal, but he was denied by a decent save by Longford goalkeeper Luke Dennison.

Conor Drinan flashed a driving effort just wide on 39 minutes for the visiting side.

But it was Longford that held the advantage of the half time break.

Ramblers saw increasing spells of possession the longer the second half went on, but were by the 70th minute mark not turning that into regular clear cut chances.

Heading into the final ten minutes, Karl Chambers went on a great run for Longford into the box, before forcing a save out of Ramblers keeper Barron.

Despite Cobh seeing the majority of the possession second half, Longford did get a crucial second goal on 85 minutes, when Eric Molloy headed into the back of the net from a corner kick at the near post.

It is a busy few days ahead for Ramblers. Another away trip awaits for Cobh on Friday night when they travel to face Wexford. That is before they play host to Athlone Town on Easter Monday at St Colman’s Park.

LONGFORD TOWN: Luke Dennison; Shane Eleworthy, Dylan Barnett, Aaron Robinson, Ryan Graydon, Darren Craven, Sam Verdon, Eric Molloy, Michael Barker, Dean McMenamy, Ben Lynch.

Subs: Joe Doyle for Graydon (63) , Karl Chambers for Robinson (69), Matthew O’Brien for Eleworthy (84).

COBH RAMBLERS: Sean Barron; Issa Kargbo; Harlain Mbayo, Brendan Frahill, Darryl Walsh; Jason Abbott; Conor Drinan, Sean McGrath, Dale Holland, Jack Larkin; Beineón O'Brien-Whitmarsh.

Subs: Pierce Phillips for Holland, James McCarthy for Drinan (both 55), Jake Hegarty for Kargbo (66), Ciaran Griffin for O'Brien-Whitmarsh (86).

Referee: Gavin Colfer.