Breeze Of Wind can blow his rivals away at theKilleagh Harriers event

THE traditional Inch Easter week point-to-point meeting, run under the auspices of the Killeagh Harriers, takes place on a new track at Ballyknock today.

There may well be a few divides and, with proceedings commencing at 1.30pm, the Jimmy Mangan-trained Breeze Of Wind is put forward as the best of the entire session in the closing five-year-old and adjacent hunts maiden.

The five-year-old Breeze Of Wind has shown progression on all four starts this season, the grey making the frame for the first time by chasing home subsequent Liscarroll victor Plan B in an adjacent hunts maiden Tallow in February.

The son of Arctic Cosmos then backed up that effort by finishing third to Global Focus at Bandon on February 27th. Beaten some six lengths on that occasion, Breeze Of Wind should attain his due reward by excelling from Moll Carty’s Mare.

Locally-based Glengoura handler Paul Tobin should provide the solution to the four-year-old maiden with One Big Bang.

The Masked Marvel-sired One Big Bang, a graduate of last year’s Goffs Land Rover sale that’s a half-brother to two track winners and a close relation to Grade 2 chase winner Madison Du Berlais, fell on his debut at Ballycahane and he then held every chance when cruelly carried out after the second last in the Ballyarthur race won by Our Champ on March 19th.

It appears that One Big Bang is a horse with valid track aspirations and the grey should prove capable of mastering Karuma Grey.

Terence Leonard is experiencing a terrific season with his five-strong string and, having saddled Moviddy to win at Dromahane this past Sunday, the Necastlewest-based operator should provide the solution to a division of the five-year-old and upwards mares’ maiden with Apple Away.

William O'Hanlon, Duhallow P2P and Tim and Thady Dennehy of Aghabullogue P2P at Duhallow Point-to-Point at Dromahane, Co Cork

The Arctic Cosmos-sired Apple Away made an excellent start to her career by chasing home Ask Lileen at Bandon on February 27th. Apple Away was beaten some six lengths on that occasion, but she didn’t’ step forwards from her debut performance as she could only finish fourth behind Con McSweeney’s Katie Dalie at Rathcannon on April 3rd.

However, Apple Away should bounce back from her effort at the Co Limerick venue by returning to the coveted number one slot here. The Ballynoe runner-up Rule Of June meanwhile is marginally preferred to Mama Dante in the other section of this contest.

Focus Point is the one to row in behind in the winners of one.

The Timmy Hyde-trained Focus Point, having finished a respectable fourth on his career debut in a soft-ground point-to-point bumper at Tipperary a little over a year ago, made a stunning return to action at Turtulla on November 21st by powering clear from four out to beat Masked Crusader by an unchallenged 13 lengths. It must be remembered that Masked Crusader, then trained by Donnchadh Doyle, has since won two novice hurdles for Donald McCain. Focus Point, whilst unraced since Turtulla, seems an above-average sort and this embryonic chaser should continue on his merry way by defeating Keep Me Posted.

Mattie Collins’ Getupearly looks the part in the five-year-old geldings’ maiden.

Getupearly made a most encouraging start to his career at the other Killeagh Harriers fixture at Carrigarostig in January by finishing third in the race won by Western Diego. The Getaway-sired Getupearly, beaten eight lengths on that occasion, should step forwards here by accounting for Ellen Doyle’s recent Monksgrange runner-up Rocco’s Shirocco.

The opening four-year-old mares’ maiden has attracted 29 entries and a pair of newcomers to keep an eye out for here are Fortune Dancer and Queens Fortune, both of whom are daughters of Soldier Of Fortune