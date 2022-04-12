Tue, 12 Apr, 2022 - 09:15

Graham Rowntree is to be confirmed as the next Munster head coach

The 50-year-old Englishman has never made any secret of his desire to assume his first head coaching role since van Graan let it be known that he would not be fulfilling a new two-year contract four months ago, shortly after which it was confirmed he would be taking over at Bath.
Munster Forwards Coach Graham Rowntree

Graham Rowntree is to be confirmed as the next Munster head coach. The province’s current forwards coach has been chosen to succeed the Bath-bound Johann van Graan next season and an announcement is likely within the next 24 hours.

The 50-year-old Englishman has never made any secret of his desire to assume his first head coaching role since van Graan let it be known that he would not be fulfilling a new two-year contract four months ago, shortly after which it was confirmed he would be taking over at Bath.

Rowntree thus extends the remarkable ascent of the English coaching ticket from the 2015 World Cup cycle, namely the then head coach Stuart Lancaster, defence coach Andy Farrell, attack coach Mike Catt and Rowntree, the forwards coach.

Farrell subsequently assumed the same role with Ireland before succeeding Joe Schmidt as head coach, and appointed Catt as his attack coach, while Lancaster has had a profound impact as the senior coach at Leinster and Rowntree will be promoted to Munster as head coach after three seasons as their forwards coach.

Rowntree’s time at Munster as forwards coach has been a success, with Munster’s scrum, lineout and maul all being strong bedrocks of their game.

In a celebrated playing career as a tight-head prop, Rowntree was part of the famed ABC front-row at Leiceter Tigers, where he won six Premiership titles and two Heineken Champions Cups in an 18-year career with the midlands club.

He also won 54 caps for England, although he was not picked for the 2003 World Cup by Clive Woodward, and was a two-time British and Irish Lions tourist, playing in three Tests.

On retirement in 2007, Rowntree became an assistant coach at Leicester and was swiftly appointed as England’s scrum coach before the 2008 Six Nations. In addition to his eight years with England, Rowntree was also forwards coach with the Lions in both the tours of 2013 and 2017 to Australia and New Zealand, and spent two years in that role with Harlequins before a stint with Georgia. He then relocated to Munster after the 2019 World Cup.

