Slievemish Spring steps up to win Southern draghunt in Ballygarvan

ANOTHER sensational display of running was good enough for Slievemish Spring of Clogheen to win the Southern/Carrigaline Harriers Senior draghunt at Ballygarvan.

Despite getting a slow start on this terrific open course Slievemish Spring came home in the style of a class hound to cross the tape ahead of the Barry O’Keeffe trained Captain James of Shanakiel Harriers.

Championship leader Authority finished a gallant third with the Aaron Freyne trained Jamie’s Lady filling fourth ahead of Audacity and Mossgrove Daisy.

For the winning trainer Damien Wade it has been a miraculous recovery from his hound after a slow start to the season.

“I am over the moon as Slievemish Spring although not showing a lot in the first half of draghunts is now coming home well and yes it was another top run from my hound,” said Damien Wade.

In the Senior Maiden draghunt there was joy for Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers trainer Pat O’Mahony when his charge Zion came from behind on the finish to deny Joe and Gary Freyne’s Clogheen trained Not Now Joy.

Mary Barrett of the IHT is a committed trainer and she was rewarded when her charge Mrs. Briggs filled third place ahead of High Maintenance, Guinness and Mermaid.

By virtue of this win Zion is now only one win away from promotion to the Senior grade.

The Puppy meet was hosted at the Rising Sun and it proved another good evening for Shanakiel Harriers trainer Kieran Kearney when his charge Kilbrittain Girl landed the spoils.

Pat O’Mahony of Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers with Zion winner of the Southern/Carrigaline Harriers Senior Maiden draghunt at Ballygarvan.

In a driving finish the winner held off the strong finishing Penny’s Girl from the Sheila Cummins IHT kennel with Sean O’Sullivan’s Sean T snatching third ticket for the young Griffin United trainer.

The Martin Wall Mayfield trained Wolfe Tone Lass after having such a bright start to the season had to contend with fourth ticket ahead of Naoi and Sally’s Girl.

The success of Kilbrittain Girl was its second on the trot and her trainer was delighted with this latest success.

“I think when you rear and set pups off there is lots of work go into them but when you are fortunate enough to see them win it makes the effort all that more worthwhile,” said Kieran Kearney.

Penny Lane is certainly dominating the new Veteran grade as she romped to another win for IHT trainer Sheila Cummins.

The IHT stalwart this time saw off the consistent Georgie Burgess trained by Adam and Garry O’Sullivan of Northern Hunt.

Only five hounds competed with Denise Rall’s Mayfield hound Magic’s Lad finishing third ahead of Max Lad and Misty Jack.

Results

Ballygarvan Senior:

1. Slievemish Spring (Clogheen); 2. Captain James (Shanakiel Harriers); 3. Authority (Northern Hunt); 4. Jamie’s Lady (Clogheen); 5. Audacity (Northern Hunt); 6. Mossgrove Daisy (Shanakiel Harriers).

Senior Maiden:

1. Zion (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 2. Not Now Joy (Clogheen); 3. Mrs Briggs (IHT); 4. High Maintenance (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 5. Guinness (IHT); 6. Mermaid (Clogheen).

Rising Sun Puppy:

1. Kilbrittain Girl (Shanakiel Harriers); 2. Penny’s Girl (IHT); 3. Sean T (Griffin United); 4. Wolfe Tone Lass (Mayfield); 5. Naoi (IHT); 6. Sally’s Girl (Northern Hunt).

Rising Sun Veteran:

1. Penny Lane (IHT); 2. Georgie Burgess (Northern Hunt); 3. Magic’s Lad; 4. Max Lad (Northern Hunt); 5. Misty Jack (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers). (only 5 ran).