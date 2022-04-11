Jayden Casey and Seán O'Donoghue come into Cork minor team for Limerick game

Jayden Casey and Seán O’Donoghue come into the Cork minor hurling team for tomorrow night’s Electric Ireland Munster MHC clash against Limerick at Páirc Uí Chaoimh (7pm).

Having had a comfortable win away to Kerry last Tuesday night, Cork would secure a semi-final spot if they were to secure another victory against the Shannonsiders and top Group 2.

Youghal’s Casey scored two points after his introduction in Austin Stack Park in Tralee last week and he is given the number 12 jersey in a swap with Eoin O’Mahony. At left corner-forward, St Catherine’s man O’Donoghue replaces John Wigginton Barrett.

Cork have a number of injuries, with Cathal Hallahan, Colm Leahy, Cillian Barry and Michael O’Driscoll all still unavailable, while the extended panel also features Barry Walsh, Conor O’Leary, Darragh Browne, Ethan Buckley, Fionnán Conlon Barry, Pete Kelly, Shane Murnane and Ted O’Callaghan.

Should Cork lose, then they would move into the quarter-finals – none of the six sides are eliminated after the group stage, with second in Group 1 playing third in Group 2 and vice-versa.

Speaking after last week’s win, Cork manager Paudie Murray expressed the view that he was glad to be going into the match with a game already under the belt.

“I suppose there are two ways of looking at it,” he said.

“You can turn around and say that Limerick will have had a good look at us tonight and they can go away and do their homework.

“Personally, I’d probably prefer to have had the game. Coming away from here injury-free was the key because we’re light in certain areas at the moment because of the level of injuries that we have.

“I thought that we were comfortable in the first half – one area that we spoke about at half-time was that we were being outdone on the breaking ball, particularly out around the middle of the field and maybe off their puckout a bit.

“Once we brushed up on that, things started to improve.”

In Group 1, Tipperary take on Clare at FBD Semple Stadium, also with a 7pm throw-in time. Tipp triumphed away to Waterford last week and so top spot is in their grasp.

CORK (MH v Limerick): D O’Connell (Dromina); T O’Leary Hayes (Midleton), J O’Brien (Fermoy), E Guinane (Valley Rovers); S Ahern (Bandon), D Murnane (Carrigtwohill), M Woods (Valley Rovers); P O’Shea (Erin’s Own), B Walsh (Killeagh); A O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig), T Wilk (Cobh), J Casey (Youghal); R O’Sullivan (Na Piarsaigh), J Murray (Youghal), S O’Donoghue (St Catherine’s). Subs: B Heffernan (Glen Rovers), D Cashman (Bride Rovers), C Buckley (St Finbarr’s), O Fitzgerald (St Catherine’s), L Foley (Watergrasshill), D McCarthy (Killeagh), E O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), J Wigginton Barrett (St Finbarr’s), S Lynam (Glen Rovers).