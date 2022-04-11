Kanturk take top spot in league after holding on to see off Glen Rovers

Kanturk made it three wins from three in the RedFM HL Division 1 Group B after they were 0-21 to 0-19 winners at home to Glen Rovers on Saturday.

Enjoying the wind in the first half, the Duhallow side led by 0-15 to 0-6 at half-time, despite having had a man sent off, while player/selector Donagh Duane made an important penalty save just before half-time.

Despite the numerical disparity, the home side held on as the Glen came back in the second half, with Lorcán McLoughlin finishing with ten points while Ryan Walsh had five and Lorcan O’Neill got three. Oisín O’Connor put in a superb performance for the windows.

Mallow got their first win, beating Bride Rovers by 4-12 to 0-14 in Rathcormac. In last year’s Co-op SuperStores Cork SAHC, Mallow won the sides’ meeting by 3-9 to 0-16 and their goalscoring firepower was again the difference here.

Fionn Heffernan got 2-3 for the North Cork side with Mark Tobin scoring 1-5 (0-3 frees) while Ronan Sheehan also netted and Paul Lyons contributed two points.

Also on Saturday, Sarsfields were 3-20 to 1-8 victors at home to Carrigtwohill, a result which leaves them in second place in the table. Shane O’Regan, James O’Leary and Luke Hackett all found the net for the Riverstown side – O’Regan finishing with 1-10 – with Kerry native Bryan Murphy scoring three points.

On Thursday night, Charleville won by 2-20 to 0-21 away to St Finbarr’s with Tim Hawe and Andrew Cagney getting the goals. Sam Cunningham scored ten points for the Barrs.

Blackrock are on top of Group A, having beaten Fermoy by 3-23 to 2-18 last Tuesday with first-half goals from John O’Sullivan, Ger O’Regan and Tadhg Deasy.

County champions Midleton picked up their first win of the campaign on Saturday, winning by 2-24 to 2-20 at home to Bishopstown. Alex Quirke and David Cremin scored the goals for the Magpies, with Aaron Mulcahy landing eight points and Garan Manley finishing with five to his name. Bishopstown’s goals were scored by James Scally and Thomas Murray.

Douglas have two wins from two after a 1-11 to 0-10 triumph at home to Newtownshandrum on Saturday. Mark O’Connor scored the decisive goal for the city side in the 43rd minute while Brian Turnbull, Andy O’Connell and Brian O’Connor all contributed on the point-scoring front. Jamie Coughlan had six points for Newtown.

Last year’s beaten senior A finalists Fr O’Neills are up to second after they inflicted a first defeat on Na Piarsaigh, winning by 1-24 to 2-18 on the northside. Declan Dalton, returning from a long injury lay-off, scored 1-12 while Paudie McMahon chipped in with four points. Both of Na Piarsaigh’s goals were scored by Kelvin Forde.

On Sunday, Ryan McCarthy scored 3-3 as Killeagh won by 4-7 to 0-10 away to Newcestown. Andy Walsh accounted for the other goal and a point while Richie Long and Shane Smiddy were also on the scoresheet.

Carrigaline sit on top of Division 2 Group A, having picked up their third straight win by seeing off Kildorrery by 1-15 to 0-16 on Friday night. On Sunday, Watergrasshill and Ballinhassig shared the points, playing out a 0-17 to 2-11 draw.

Éire Óg and Valley Rovers share the lead in Group B, both having moved to six points. Éire Óg had a 2-17 to 0-14 win at home to Mayfield on Saturday, with Eoin Kelleher and Jerome Kelleher getting the goals for the Ovens side.

Valleys won by 1-17 to 0-9 against Youghal in Brinny, while third-placed Ballincollig saw off neighbours Inniscarra by 0-23 to 0-10. Cloyne overcame Milford by 2-14 to 1-14 and Bandon beat Castlelyons by 0-20 to 1-13.

Aghabullogue and St Catherine’s beat Na Piarsaigh and Dungourney respectively to stay in a share of the lead in Division 3 Group A while Argideen Rangers’ draw away to Aghada has them top of Group B. Ballygiblin’s victory away to Castlemartyr on Thursday night leaves them top of Group C.

There was also one game in Division 1 of the Cork Credit Unions Football League. In that, Castlehaven picked up a third win to join Ballincollig in a share of top spot as they had a 0-17 to 0-10 win away to Béal Áthan Ghaorthaidh. Mark Collins scored eight of the Haven points.