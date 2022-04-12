Harman Hat-trick keeps Lakewood in U12 league hunt win win over Greenwood

Greenwood A 2

Lakewood Athletic C 4

A hat-trick from Ben Harman helped Lakewood Athletic C to a 4-2 win over Greenwood A in an entertaining Blackwater Motors Under 12 Division 9 match at Coffey's Field last Sunday morning, a win which keeps Lakewood within touching distance of the second placed group of teams in the league with half the season played in what is turning out to be a very competitive league.

Lakewood came from two goals down in the opening 15 minutes to snatch all three points, with the home side netting within the first five minutes when a long kick out which was met by Sean Flood who ran 40 yards down the centre and neatly slotting the ball past Callum Cott for the opening score.

By the 15th minute Greenwood had doubled their lead when Flood ran down the centre and neatly chipped the keeper as the home side were well in control.

Lakewood attempted to get back into the game, Luke O’Sullivan’s effort on the far side covered by the Greenwood keeper, while Jack Ross was tackled by Conor O’Riordan at the point of shooting goalwards at the expense of a corner.

The visitors managed to pull one back in the 24th minute when Harman weaved past two defenders and the keeper before slotting the ball back into the net, and just four minutes later repeated the feat for his second and the equaliser just before the half time whistle.

Lakewood C's Jonathan O'Sullivan wins the ball from Greenwood A's Colin McCarthy in the Blackwater Motors Under 12 Division 9 game at Coffey's Field.

Greenwood pressed for the restart, with Lakewood keeper saving well close range from Flood and Youseff Hassan, but almost out of the blue Lakewood added a third with Harman chipping the keeper from inside the box to give his side an unlikely lead.

Greenwood pressed forward with Hassan hitting the post on the far side, but the home side were dealt another blow when Lakewood added a fourth in the 51st minute when a kick out fell to Luke O’Sullivan who managed to loose his marker and scored from 15 yards from a sharp angle.

Greenwood pressed forward again and spent some considerable time in the Lakewood half who regularly counter attacked with the home side stretched at the back.

Lakewood’s Jack Ross had two good chances after breaking away only to see his efforts being held by the Greenwood keeper Eana Murphy or going wide while Lakewood keeper did well to gather the ball from an advancing Nathan Dalton as the home side pressed.

Greenwood A's Sean Flood smiling after scoring a goal against Lakewood C in the Blackwater Motors Under 12 Division 9 game at Coffey's Field.

Greenwood were looking to get back into the game, and forced a number of corners in the closing stages, with Donnacha McKelvey’s effort going just wide as the Lakewood defence held firm and prevented Greenwood from getting a decent shot on goal.

Greenwood’s Flood had a good chance with a free kick from just outside the area, but his effort went just over the crossbar as the visitors took all three points and moved above their hosts and up the table as a result as the battle for runners up spot continues.

Greenwood A: Eana Murphy, Jack Smith, Colm McCarthy, Conor O’Riordan, Donnacha McKelvey, Aaron Hennessy, Sean Flood, Colin McCarthy, Cillian McCarthy, Nathan Dalton, Youseff Hassan, Sohaib Alisalhi

Lakewood Athletic C: Callum Cott, Kyle Regan, Ollie Harrington, TJ O’Hara, Ben Harman, Jonathon O’Sullivan, Harry Wills, Jack Ross, Luke O’Sullivan, Ksawien Stadnizi, Niko Urban, Yezen Aljedid, Shgane Twomey, Daniel McComman

Referee: Jake O’Mullane.