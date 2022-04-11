Blackpool Celtic are too good for Blarney Street in St Michael's Cup final

Blackpool Celtic 3

Blarney Street 0

JASON BYRNE scored a brace as Blackpool Celtic lifted the St Michael’s Cup following this victory over Blarney Street Athletic in a lively final at the Cross.

Getting the nod for the man of the match award was Craig Horgan who was inspirational and commanding at the heart of his defence.

But, in general, it was a superb performance by the Blackpool defence as a whole as they had to be so alive for the battle in the second half as the Street pressed hard to try and get themselves back into the contest.

The Street had lots of possession throughout, but could not find that cutting edge in the final third to find a way through.

Blarney Street created the first chance of note when Christopher O’Driscoll managed to get a ball in for Christopher Butt, but the striker was denied by a sharp near-post save from the feet of Matthews.

Victor Mylod sent a headed pass into the path of Butt who helped on for McGhee to slam the side netting from an acute angle.

But, a great chance fell to Blackpool Celtic when Timmy Twomey failed to make proper contact in front of goal after a neat assist from Billy Murphy.

The ice was broken though on 13 minutes when Jason Byrne got his first goal with a headed effort from a corner to hand Blackpool the lead.

Minutes later; Timmy Twomey almost found a way through, but a marvellous tackle from George Kenny saved the day.

Blackpool Celtic's Willie Matthews (left) and Blarney Street Athletic's Alan King exchanges pennants as referee Brendan O'Regan looks on. Picture: Barry Peelo.

A sumptuous ball from Alan King picked out O’Driscoll who hooked goal-wards – only to see Craig Horgan get back in time to make a frantic clearance off the line.

Victor Mylod broke up play successfully in the middle of the park before finding Greene who knocked it on to O’Driscoll to rifle a fine effort inches wide.

At the other end, Kevin O’Riordan had to stretch every sinew to push a headed effort by Timmy Twomey away to safety.

With just three minutes into the second period, a free from Brian Lawless found the head of Colm Coveny who steered home his side’s second – despite O’Riordan getting his hand to it.

Blarney Street applied a lot of pressure after that and did have the ball in the net, but it was deemed to be offside.

This was followed by another close call when George Kenny saw his thumping header come back off the far post before Matthews produced a terrific save from Alan King’s fizzing effort.

But, it was certainly all over when Jason Byrne dinked an audacious effort which looped over the Street’s keeper and into the net to make it finally 3-0 to Blackpool Celtic.

BLACKPOOL: Willie Matthews, Billy Murphy, Christopher O’Callaghan, Craig Horgan, Eoin Moynihan, Joe Kinsella, Colm Coveney, Jason Byrne, Timmy Twomey, Brian Lawless, Dylan Cruise O’Shea.

Subs: Dave Twomey for Brian Lawless (60), Ian Murphy for Colm Coveney (82), Danny Leahy for Dylan Cruise O’Shea (85).

BLARNEY STREET: Kevin O’Riordan, Robert Cunningham, George Kenny, Jonathon Walsh, Glen Casey, Victor Mylod, Alan King, James Greene, Christopher Butt, Christopher O’Driscoll, Aaron McGhee.

Subs: Anthony Peelo for Robert Cunningham (50), Robert O’Connor for Glen Casey (60), Stephen Waters and Don Walsh for James Greene and Christopher O’Driscoll (73), Paul Connolly for Aaron McGhee (80).

Referee: Brendan O’Regan.

Assistants: Billy Noonan and Mick O’Flaherty.