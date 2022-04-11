Gaelcholáiste Charraig Uí Leighin land title

Gaelcholáiste Charraig Uí Leighin 8-12 Coláiste Daibheid 0-6

AN IMPRESSIVE Gaelcholáiste Charraig Uí Leighin were too strong for Colaiste Daibheid in the Post Primary Cork Colleges Senior D Football final at Nemo Rangers.

Carrigaline. making use of the strong breeze in the first half, notched up an unassailable lead against the city side.

The first score of the game came in the first minute when Carrigaline’s Donnacha O’Deasunaigh pointed within the first minute with Ryhs MacCarthaigh pointing moments later. By the fourth minute Carrigaline had extended their lead with their first goal coming from Sean O’Maolcatha, and by the 10th minute were already 1-04 to 0-0 to the good thanks to a brace of points from MacCarthaigh.

Colaiste Daibheid could not match the accurate passing, pace and skill shown by Carrigaline and rarely ventured into the opposing half as Carrigaline continued to press forward aided by a stiff breeze that blew in their favour.

Carrigaline managed to add four goals in the space of eight minutes from three from Rhys MacCarthaigh and one from Liam MacSiurtain before Colaiste Daibheid managed to register their first score in the 24th minute courtesy of Rian O’Fogarthaigh who managed to add a second before the end of the half, although Carrigaline had already put 6-08 on the board by the break.

Gaelcholáiste Charraig Uí Leighin celebrate their Senior D title at Nemo Rangers. Picture: Howard Crowdy

A point from O’Fogarthaigh for Colaiste Daibheid who were now playing with the wind gave rise to a possible mini-comeback on the cards. However, it was not to be as Carrigaline added a further two goals from Daniel O’Callanain and Fionn O’Deasunaigh which proved to be too much for the city outfit, who had too high a mountain to climb and could not avail of the wind in the second half as Carrigaline ran out convincing winners.

The trophy was presented to Carrigaline captain Finn O’Connail by Dave Long of the Cork Colleges Board amid scenes of jubilation from the large group of players and supporters from Carrigaline.

Scorers for Gaelcholáiste Charraig Uí Leighin: Rhys MacCarthaigh 3-5 (0-3 f), Fionn O’Deasunaigh 1-4, Liam MacSiutain 1-1, Sean O’Maolcatha, Daniel O’Callanain, Eoin D’Altun 1-0 each, Ross O’Cinnaolaidh, Andrew O’Modartha 0-1 each.

Colasite Daibheid: Rian O’Fogarthaigh 0-5; Lucas O’Duinnshleibhe 0-1.

GAELCHOLÁISTE CHARRAIG UÍ LEIGHIN: Cian Breathnach; Ryan O’Cinnaolaidh, Finn O’Conaill, Dylan O’Muiri (Fionn Breathnach 55); Eoin D’Altun, Ross O’Cinnaolaidh, Ciaran Dubhgain; Donnach O’Deasunaigh, Fionn O’Deasunaigh; Oisin O’Conaill (Oisin MacSuitain 55), Rhys MacCarthaigh, Liam MacSiutain (Andrew O’Modartha 38); Sean O’Maolcatha, Daniel O’Callanain, Josh MacGiollarnath.

COLÁISTE DAIBHEID: Colm O’Neill; Darragh Tath, Jordan O’hAodha, Jack O’Dalaigh; Eoin O’Searcaigh (Ciaran MacCarthaigh 39), Fiacra O’Drisceoil, Cody MacLabhsain; Rian O’Fogarthaigh, Lucas O’Duinnshleibhe; Siofan O’hOrgain, Rian O’Ceilleachair, Donnacha MacCarthaigh; Sean O’Duinnshleibhe, Dean O’hEalaigh (Finn O’Brien 47), Noah O’Dalaigh.

Referee: Brian Coniry (Crosshaven).