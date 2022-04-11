Ramblers B maintain grip on the U16 Division 5 title race

Corinthian Boys B 0 Springfield Ramblers B 4

IN AN entertaining Joma/Sportsgear Direct Cork Schoolboys League U16 Division 5 tie, Springfield Ramblers B produced an astute performance to come away with the victory at Castletreasure on Saturday morning.

It is a result that very much keeps Ramblers B in the hunt to secure the league title, as they maintained their grip on top spot.

This affair saw both teams showcasing their attacking intent right from the very outset.

It was the visiting side that went into the lead in the opening stages of the contest, when Leo Kelly fired home with a clinical strike from close range.

Corinthians B almost hit back for their part right away, when Ben Smith went close with a well-struck shot.

That spurred Ramblers B into life, with Evan Baumann going close during a fruitful early spell that produced a few chances.

The hosts were hungry and keen to get back on level terms right away.

However, Springfield Ramblers B extended their advantage midway through the opening half. Sergio Fernandino was on hand to finish home inside the box, from a curling free kick by Cian Histon.

Springfield Ramblers B's Leo Kelly (left) being congratulated by Rowan Ertas after scoring a goal. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Corinthians B went in search of a goal to get themselves back into the contest, with Colm Kennelly shooting and forcing a fine save out of Springfield Ramblers B keeper Josh O’Callaghan.

It was Ramblers B that held the lead at the half time break and it was one which they were overall decent value for.

Springfield Ramblers B went close early into the second half as Baumann fired wide of the mark narrowly. By this stage of the affair they were very much a side that was playing full of confidence.

This was before Ramblers B did manage to strike for goal number three, with Fernandino keeping his cool inside the box before duly slotting home.

Springfield Ramblers B were not intent on finishing up just there. They had further chances to add to the tally, Ben Hamilton and Ross Keohane both going close to successfully hitting the target.

A fourth goal arrived for the away side shortly afterward. It was that man again Sergio Fernandino that put the ball into the back of the net, to complete his hat-trick.

Corinthians B to their credit refused to give up and they went close on a few occasions in the latter stages of the content.

Jonathan O’Neill was to see his drilled effort saved for the home side before the same man also fired just wide of the mark with the game heading into the latter stages.

Although this was a competitive affair generally throughout, in the end, the visitors were the overall deserving victors.

Corinthian Boys B's Ben Smith wins the ball from Springfield Ramblers B's Cian Histon. Picture: Denis Minihane.

As the season heads into the latter stages, Springfield Ramblers B are very nicely placed to finish at the top of the U16 Division 5 League table.

CORS: David O’Connell; Dan O’Sullivan, Rory McCarthy, Kevin Corkery, Jack Barrett, Jonathan O’Neill, Ben Smith, John Buckley, Adam Dennehy Maher, James Noonan, Colm Kennelly, Alex Murphy.

SPRINGFIELD: Josh O’Callaghan; Sean Brennan, Cian Histon, Ola Hassan, Conor Baumann, Evan Baumann, Alex Dee, Ross Nsubuga, Leo Kelly, Blake Kelleher, Ronan Ertas, Ben Hamilton, Ross Keohane, Sergio Fernandino.

Referee: Razvan Neidoni