Mon, 11 Apr, 2022 - 16:40

Ramblers B maintain grip on the U16 Division 5 title race

Ramblers B maintain grip on the U16 Division 5 title race

Springfield Ramblers B goalkeeper Josh O'Callaghan clears the ball out of defence past Corinthian Boys B's James Noonan in the Joma/Sportsgear Direct U16 Division 5 game at Castletreasure. Picture: Denis Minihane.

John O'Shea

Corinthian Boys B 0 Springfield Ramblers B 4

IN AN entertaining Joma/Sportsgear Direct Cork Schoolboys League U16 Division 5 tie, Springfield Ramblers B produced an astute performance to come away with the victory at Castletreasure on Saturday morning.

It is a result that very much keeps Ramblers B in the hunt to secure the league title, as they maintained their grip on top spot.

This affair saw both teams showcasing their attacking intent right from the very outset.

It was the visiting side that went into the lead in the opening stages of the contest, when Leo Kelly fired home with a clinical strike from close range.

Corinthians B almost hit back for their part right away, when Ben Smith went close with a well-struck shot.

That spurred Ramblers B into life, with Evan Baumann going close during a fruitful early spell that produced a few chances.

The hosts were hungry and keen to get back on level terms right away.

However, Springfield Ramblers B extended their advantage midway through the opening half. Sergio Fernandino was on hand to finish home inside the box, from a curling free kick by Cian Histon.

Springfield Ramblers B's Leo Kelly (left) being congratulated by Rowan Ertas after scoring a goal. Picture: Denis Minihane.
Springfield Ramblers B's Leo Kelly (left) being congratulated by Rowan Ertas after scoring a goal. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Corinthians B went in search of a goal to get themselves back into the contest, with Colm Kennelly shooting and forcing a fine save out of Springfield Ramblers B keeper Josh O’Callaghan.

It was Ramblers B that held the lead at the half time break and it was one which they were overall decent value for.

Springfield Ramblers B went close early into the second half as Baumann fired wide of the mark narrowly. By this stage of the affair they were very much a side that was playing full of confidence.

This was before Ramblers B did manage to strike for goal number three, with Fernandino keeping his cool inside the box before duly slotting home.

Springfield Ramblers B were not intent on finishing up just there. They had further chances to add to the tally, Ben Hamilton and Ross Keohane both going close to successfully hitting the target.

A fourth goal arrived for the away side shortly afterward. It was that man again Sergio Fernandino that put the ball into the back of the net, to complete his hat-trick.

Corinthians B to their credit refused to give up and they went close on a few occasions in the latter stages of the content.

Jonathan O’Neill was to see his drilled effort saved for the home side before the same man also fired just wide of the mark with the game heading into the latter stages.

Although this was a competitive affair generally throughout, in the end, the visitors were the overall deserving victors.

Corinthian Boys B's Ben Smith wins the ball from Springfield Ramblers B's Cian Histon. Picture: Denis Minihane.
Corinthian Boys B's Ben Smith wins the ball from Springfield Ramblers B's Cian Histon. Picture: Denis Minihane.

As the season heads into the latter stages, Springfield Ramblers B are very nicely placed to finish at the top of the U16 Division 5 League table.

CORS: David O’Connell; Dan O’Sullivan, Rory McCarthy, Kevin Corkery, Jack Barrett, Jonathan O’Neill, Ben Smith, John Buckley, Adam Dennehy Maher, James Noonan, Colm Kennelly, Alex Murphy.

SPRINGFIELD: Josh O’Callaghan; Sean Brennan, Cian Histon, Ola Hassan, Conor Baumann, Evan Baumann, Alex Dee, Ross Nsubuga, Leo Kelly, Blake Kelleher, Ronan Ertas, Ben Hamilton, Ross Keohane, Sergio Fernandino.

Referee: Razvan Neidoni

More in this section

Des Cullinane and Diarmuid O'Sullivan 6/4/2022 Des Cullinane: Páirc Uí Rinn or nowhere for Cork's clash with Kerry
Kanturk take top spot in league after holding on to see off Glen Rovers Kanturk take top spot in league after holding on to see off Glen Rovers
Rory McIlroy vows to continue pursuit of Masters and career grand slam  Rory McIlroy vows to continue pursuit of Masters and career grand slam 
cork soccer
Jayden Casey and Seán O'Donoghue come into Cork minor team for Limerick game

Jayden Casey and Seán O'Donoghue come into Cork minor team for Limerick game

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

National Sport

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more