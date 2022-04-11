Thanks for all the memories Billy Busteed- you were one of the best trainers ever

THE recent death of Billy Busteed was greeted with sadness by his family and many friends he encountered during his life.

Billy was born in Knightscourt Mayfield in 1934 and after meeting Margaret they married 54 years ago and were blessed with three children Linda, Ken and Marguerite.

During his work career he had spells with Metal Products, Noel Murphy before his last job with the Cork Corporation where he retired from the Traffic Division.

Gardening was a real passion for Billy and he worked for many top clients always doing a professional job and more importantly he never left them down with one of them winning Garden of the Year.

From a very young age Billy was part of Mayfield Harrier club and it was ironic he would team up with his father in law Michael Senior and brother in law Michael Junior Forde.

In the off season they would hunt hounds in company of Paddy and John O’Brien, Mossy Barry and the late Norma Collins.

Back to the draghunting scene and Billy was one of the first people to visit Cumbria and it was ironic that his children would follow suit in building up some special relationships over the many years that ensued.

A trip to Cumbria in Billy’s time was a train trip to Dublin to catch a boat to Liverpool and from there their friend Melvin Crawford would pick them up and take them to the Lake District showing his son Ken the ropes for later years.

Billy spent a lifetime with Mayfield Harrier club and spent the best of his years soldiering with his great friends Blondie and Timmy Healy.

Cumbrians Keith Lynch and Neil Browne travelled from Cumbria for the funeral as his personality and kindness was appreciated by many people in the sport.

In his many years with Mayfield Harriers Billy encouraged people like Bernie Rall and Michael O’Callaghan into the club and probably his greatest joy was witnessing the club win their first ever Senior All Ireland draghunt with Magic’s Choice in 2015.

Ken Busteed with Linda, Marguerite, Ken, Margaret and Billy Busteed at the award ceremony for the Montenotte Hotel Northside Sports Star of the Month award. /Picture: Gerard Bonus

The sport of Greyhounds was next on the agenda for the Busteed family in particular for Billy and son Ken where they had some great successes over the years.

Queen’s Rock was the first of their top grade dogs in 2008 when he qualified for the Irish Greyhound Derby heats in Dublin and it was a great experience also for brother in law Michael and his wife Madeline.

Billy and Ken defied the odds in 2017 Vivaro Swift won the Irish Cesarewitch at Mullingar.

For a family from the heart of Mayfield to do so took some doing but Billy being the unassuming man he was right throughout his life wanted the presentation done in private rather being on the track in front of the attendance and the glaring lights of Mullingar Stadium.

Billy was similar to a stick of rock if you broke him in half he had Mayfield stamped all over him and the achievements of Roy Keane who later became the captain of Manchester United during his illustrious soccer career was something he held close to his heart.

To Billy it was all about that great Mayfield man.

The last few weeks of Billy’s life was spent in the Mercy University Hospital and the family would like to thank the nurses and doctors for the incredible care they gave to him.

People like nephew Dermot Busteed along with Mathew Olden and his partner Carmel who gave incredible assistance in their hours of need.

Family friend John Forde who works in the hospital was truly outstanding in ensuring Billy was comfortable and the Busteed family are indebted to all of them.

The one trait that Billy expected of his family was always to show people respect as that’s the manner he conducted himself always having a craic and time for people.

On a personal note on my weekly visits to the house you could see the love that Billy and Margaret Busteed had for one another and it was always visible that unity was very much part of their life.

Billy Busteed the sporting Mayfield man left a lasting legacy in the community and his charisma is solely missed by his family and many friends.

Thanks for the memories Billy.