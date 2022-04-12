Cork City launch free digital programme to promote women's games at Turner's Cross

IN their bid to continue promoting their Women’s National League side, Cork City have taken the unique step of launching an online programme for every game they play at Turner’s Cross.

City View made its debut ahead of the Women’s last home match, which was an important 2-1 victory against Bohemians thanks to goals from Aoife Cronin and Becky Cassin.

“Introducing City View – our brand new, free, match programme for our Women’s National League matches,” the club posted on their official website before the game.

“Hear from City boss Paul Farrell, WU19 & WU17 manager Jess Lawton & we chat to Fiana Bradley about her time at City so far. A massive thanks to John O’Sullivan for his work on the programme.”

And speaking to the Echo about this new initiative O’Sullivan, who works on it with City’s Marketing Executive Aaron Howey amongst other contributors, is delighted with how it has been received so far with bigger plans to come going forward.

“The club had been looking at doing a programme last season, but it's a small staff so I was happy to volunteer and it seems to have gone down well,” he admitted.

“You see the work that the players and the staff right across the Women's side of the club put in and it's just another resource for supporters and a great way to hopefully get to know the players, the staff and some of the incredible talent coming through.

Being free and digital means we can play with a lot of ideas that you wouldn't get in a paper programme so we're looking forward to having fun with it.”

Elsewhere, it has been confirmed that a number of fixture changes for the SSE Airtricity Women's National League have been enforced.

Amongst the alterations, there were just three City games that were directly impacted with two of those coming away from home and just one coming for a game at Turner’s Cross.

The fixture between Cork City and Peamount United on Saturday, April 23 will now be played in PRL Park with kick-off set for 5pm.

On Tuesday, April 26, Treaty United will host Cork City at Markets Field, 7.15pm. This fixture was originally set for March 26.

On Saturday, June 4, the fixture between Peamount United and Cork City will be played in Turner's Cross with kick-off set for 5pm.

The FAI have also announced that Bohemians will play the remainder of their home games at Dalymount Park with kick-off set for 6pm while DLR Waves will play the remainder of their home games at the UCD Bowl with kick-off set for 4 pm. These are welcome changes and will make it a nicer experience for any City supporter considering attending those away fixtures during the rest of the 2022 season.