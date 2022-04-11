Mon, 11 Apr, 2022 - 07:12

Cork camogie manager Matthew Twomey: Croker loss will stand to young players

"We are disappointed to lose but we are learning all the time..."
Cork manager Matthew Twomey. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Mary Newman

CORK manager Matthew Twomey was very disappointed to fall short in Saturday's league final after his charges had went six points clear of the All-Ireland champions.

“We are very disappointed to lose out, the game in the second half was ours we went six points up and lost our lead and that is very disappointing." 

Matthew said at half time they were happy with where they were, leading by three points and playing well.

“We were three points up at and yes we were pleased, a lot of the stuff we had worked on in training went right for us. 

"We got some great scores we got a few points from our half-back line and forwards and Aishling Thompson got three good points from midfield and we were in a good position.” 

The goal in the first minute of the second half that put Cork six in front should have spurred his side on but surprisingly it was Galway who reacted stronger.

“The goal put us six points clear and yes I suppose we should have built on it but that’s why they are All-Ireland champions they responded to it and reels us back in and the disappointing thing is we just didn’t kick on. 

“We had seven girls out there today playing in Croke Park for the first time and the experience will stand to them. 

"Emma Murphy was unlucky her shot for goal went narrowly wide but fair play to her she got herself into a good position and had a go and the experience will stand to her. 

We have to now knuckle down and go back and look at it and we have to just look at ourselves now and get ready for championship. 

"Overall it was a good campaign and as we head into championship we are hoping to have a few more players back. 

"Orla Cronin and Hannah Looney should be back shortly and they will bring a bit of experience to the panel. 

"At the start of the year we set out to be competitive and to introduce new players to the panel and we reached the final so while we are disappointed to lose we are learning all the time."

Cork have no answer to Galway's bench press in league final loss at Croke Park

