Struggling Cobh Ramblers fall to a heavy defeat at home to Waterford

Cobh Ramblers 0 Waterford FC 4

COBH Ramblers' difficult start to the season continued after they suffered a bruising defeat against one of the League Of Ireland First Division favourites Waterford FC at St Colman’s Park.

Darren Murphy’s side could have no complaints here, as Cobh went down to a fifth loss in this campaign overall.

Ramblers came into this Munster Derby clash searching for something to inject their campaign into life. Darren Murphy went with the same starting eleven that faced Galway United last time out.

Cobh commenced brightly in the opening stages of the contest, in what were even exchanges in the opening quarter.

Waterford had their first effort on the 15-minute mark, as Shane Griffin fired over with a curling strike. It was by this stage of proceedings a case of defences being on top.

Despite a promising start from Cobh, they fell behind on 27 minutes as Waterford hit to go in front.

A Niall O’Keeffe free-kick was flicked across goal, with George Forrest on hand to score with a close-range finish inside the box.

Conor Drinan looked to hit back for an immediate response for Cobh, but his strike from distance sailed high and wide.

On the stroke of halftime Ramblers were hit with a hammer blow as Waterford doubled their advantage. A free was curled in by Junior Quitirna from the right-hand side, which was headed into the back of the net by Cian Kavanagh.

Ian Morris’s side were in control of proceedings at the break, as Cobh's mistakes were once again this season being punished.

The night for Cobh got even worse, when Waterford gained an even stronger foothold on the contest shortly into the second half when they got a third goal. With Quitirna influential in the build-up, Phoenix Patterson slotted the ball home with a neat finish.

Cobh were on the ropes at this point and Waterford got in for a fourth goal of the night on 62 minutes.

After being played through on goal, Patterson rounded Cobh goalkeeper Andy O’Donoghue before finishing to the back of the net.

This result sees Waterford keep the pressure up on table-toppers Cork City. While for Ramblers, this was a night they will want to move on from pretty quickly.

Next up for Ramblers is a midweek trip to face Longford Town on Tuesday night.

Dale Holland, Cobh Ramblers, battling Cian Kavanagh, Waterford Picture: Jim Coughlan.

COBH RAMBLERS: Andy O’Donoghue; John Kavanagh, Harlain Mbayo, Breandán Frahill, Darryl Walsh; Danny O’Connell, Sean McGrath, Dale Holland, Jack Larkin; Beineón O'Brien-Whitmarsh , Conor Drinan.

Subs: Jake Hegarty for O'Brien-Whitmarsh, Jason Abbott for Walsh (both 58), Pierce Phillips for Kavanagh (65), Darragh O’Sullivan Connell for Holland, James McCarthy for O’Connell (both 73).

WATERFORD: Brian Murphy; Darragh Power, George Forrest, Kevin Joshua, Richard Taylor, Shane Griffin, Yassine En-Neyah, Niall O'Keeffe, Phoenix Patterson, Junior Quitirna, Cian Kavanagh.

Subs: Roland Idowu for Griffin (26), Louis Britton for Kavanagh, Killian Cantwell for Forrest (both 68), Callum Stringer for Patterson, Nigel Aris for En-Neyah (both 82).

Referee: Eoghan O’Shea.