Cobh Ramblers under pressure to secure result at home to Waterford

ANOTHER tough challenge is on the cards for Darren Murphy’s Cobh Ramblers when they host Waterford at St Colman’s Park (7.45pm) tonight in this First Division Munster derby.

Cobh are still searching for their first home league win of the season, with their last win at home coming last October against Shelbourne.

Looking ahead to tonight’s game Ramblers boss Murphy said: “Waterford are a good side. They have some good players. They have power, pace, and they have got intensity.

“We will be expecting a good side coming down to play us. We have to match them and it’s a challenge for our players really in believing in themselves because we are fit.

“We are not full-time, but we are fit and strong as well and we have got some good players. It is a derby and it is going to be a battle. But football doesn’t change too much.

You have to take your chances. We have got to put the ball in the net and we have got to keep it out of our net.”

Although there are elements of the performances which Ramblers can take positives from, with Cobh being competitive generally in all of their matches to date, the results-based business of the league shows that Cobh have lost four of their opening six games.

Even though they always have a knack of competing with teams with greater resources, this season is perhaps even more of a challenge for the likes of Ramblers.

This is especially the case because of three full-time teams in the First Division — Cork City, Galway United, and Waterford.

It is still early days, but the table suggests that the full-time sides are very much going to be towards the top.

However, with the promotion play-off places going down as far as fifth, there is still a lot to play for as far as Ramblers are concerned.

The First Division has the look of a competitive league and results have reflected that.

Waterford have a manager in Ian Morris that has two First Division promotions under his belt from his days with Shelbourne (2019 and 2021).

He will be expected to navigate Waterford back to the top flight. The Waterford squad has the look of one which should be looking to get promoted automatically.

EXPERIENCE

Anthony Wordsworth brings a wealth of experience from his days in the English Football League with Colchester United, Ipswich Town, Southend United, and AFC Wimbledon. There are have quality players in the likes of Junior Quitirna and Phoenix Patterson.

Waterford will go into tonight’s game on the back of 1-1 home draw with Longford Town after they scored a 93rd-minute equaliser through Louis Britton.

Three points will be the objective for Waterford who are currently eight behind Cork City with a game less played.

It also promises to be an interesting night for Cobh assistant manager Fran Rockett who has a long association with Waterford and was a first-team coach there for a number of years.

Ramblers will be hoping for a repeat of the last occasion when they faced Waterford in First Division action, a 2-1 win for Ramblers, who scored through Ian Mylod and current Galway United midfielder David Hurley.

Tonight should be another tough test for Ramblers against another one of the promotion favourites. To get anything from the game, will require a solid 90-minute performance.