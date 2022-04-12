Cork City adapted to a new formation and sparked a winning streak

CORK City manager Colin Healy has put his side's excellent start to the season down to hard work from the players and improving areas that needed to be improved on from last year.

City are flying high with 19 goals scoring and just two conceded from their opening eight games. Healy is pleased with the options he has available at this time and is looking forward to welcoming players back from injury.

“We have started well. Obviously, we have brought in a lot of new players, who have settled in very quickly. We have a little bit more experience. There has been a great atmosphere. The boys are in great condition, which is credit to our strength and conditioning coaches.

“Reviewing last year; we gave away silly goals."

That translated into a poor start.

"I think in the second half of the season, we got to where I wanted to go. I sat down and thought about what players we needed for this season, and I worked hard to get those players, and obviously, I think people can see what those players have brought to the squad.

My focus in the off-season was to strengthen at the back. I think we have done that."

They also brought in Ruairi Keating to add firepower and got Barry Coffey back on loan from Celtic.

"I think we have shown that we are strong at the back, we have good attacking options, and we have players on the bench that can come on and make a difference as well. I know we have a few injuries at the moment, with the likes of Dylan (McGlade) and James Doona that when they come back will give us more options.”

Matt Srbely, Cork City, tackles Leon Hennessy, Midleton, in the recent Munster Senior Cup quarter-final. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

After initially using a 4-4-2 formation, City switched to three at the back, which coincided with the current five-game winning run. Different circumstances including a host of injuries led to altering the shape of the team.

"With the players we had available; myself and the coaches decided to look at 3-5-2 after the three games. It’s something that we had to work very hard on in the training ground in terms of where players need to be with and without the ball. The players have taken on the information very well and it’s just gone from strength to strength.

COACHABLE

“What I would say is good players can take on information. We keep giving them the information and they keep taking it on and that is great from a coach's point of view.

"Sometimes as a coach, you don’t want to overload the players with information because you are confusing them but the players are taking on the information. We do a lot of work on the training ground, and if the players are unsure of anything, they will ask the question, and we will go through it again with them. That way players go onto the pitch and everybody knows their job."