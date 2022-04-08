AUL Cup finals take centre stage at Turner’s Cross

THREE cracking cup finals form the backbone to this weekend’s action as the St. Michael’s Cup final; City Challenge Cup final and County Cup final are all poised to kick off at the Cross over the coming couple of days.

Tonight, it all begins in the Cross as Blarney Street Athletic lock horns with Blackpool Celtic in the St. Michael’s Cup final at 7pm.

And what a cracking final it promises to be between two North side teams.

Although they both operate out of League 1, they have yet to meet so; it will be a first time this evening for the two teams.

Both sides have a lot of experience in their squads with the likes of Willie Matthews, Christopher O’Callaghan, Craig Horgan, Brian Lawless and Timothy Twomey who will be pulling out all the stops for Blackpool Celtic while George Kenny, Victor Mylod, Alan King, Aaron McGhee and Christy Driscoll will be expected to make big contributions using their experience for the big occasion.

The Street will start as favorites here, but at the end of the day, it is all about desire and will to win.

On Saturday, there is plenty to look forward to with lots of interesting league action on the agenda.

In Premier league, Grattan will be looking to add another three points to their tally when they take on Village at home while down in Dungourney, Coachford will be aiming to keep their winning mentality intact, with a win away to St. John Boscos.

In League 2, Killumney should have the edge over Bweeng away while Glenthorn should also chalk up three points when they travel to take on Imogeela FC.

In League 3, Churchvilla will be hoping to maintain their interest in the title with an away win over Greenwood B while Temple B travel to Ballyanley aiming to come away with three points with a victory also against Strand United B.

On to Sunday now and of course the two big attractions will be the City Challenge (11.30 am) and County Cup finals (7pm) at the Cross.

Corey Harris with Grangevale who will take on Parkview Celtic in the City Challenge Cup final on Sunday morning in the Cross at 11.30am.

In the City Challenge, Grangevale will be hot favorites to win against Parkview Celtic, but they cannot afford to be complacent as Parkview beat a decent UCC to reach Sunday’s final.

In the County Cup final at 7pm, leaders of League 1 CFC Banteer will lock horns with leaders of League 2 Richmond in a clash that could go all the way to penalties as I believe, this one will be tight – despite the difference in divisions.

There are also some important league fixtures scheduled for Sunday.

In Premier A, Corkbeg will need to get back to winning ways, but their trip to O’Sullivan Park will be far from being an easy challenge when they take on Castleview.

And what an encounter we are likely to see down in Pat O’Brien Park when Springfield and Dungourney come together to challenge for three massive points.

Springfield have been in terrific winning form of late and after Donoughmore derailed Corkbeg’s challenge for the title slightly, we should be in for one heck of a game here.

In League 3, it will be essential for League 3 leaders Shandon Celtic to dust themselves down after their defeat in the President’s Cup final at the hands of Los Zarcos last Sunday and go for the three points against Ard Na Laoi which will restore confidence back again as they challenge for the title here.

Next Tuesday and Thursday sees a full program of league fixtures also (6.30pm), with Grattan attempting to add three more points to their tally if they can manage a home win against City Wanderers on Tuesday.

Then, on Thursday, two big games to watch out for in League 2 will be Grangevale’s challenge at home against Cathedral Celtic while Blarney Street stages their North side derby in a repeat of the St. Michael’s Cup final when they take on Blackpool Celtic.

Then, the top of the table clash in League 2 sees Killumney lock horns with Richmond at the Farm.

Finally, the real testing period for everyone chasing titles and promotion has arrived - now that the demanding midweek games have been added to the fixture list.