Home rule is vital for Cork  footballers against Kerry

A while back, somebody tried to explain the phenomenon of trending on social media to this corner, not sure if their efforts were successful but sin scéal eile.

A few weeks ago, it would have take some leap of faith, to suggest that the Cork senior football team could get themselves trending let alone to get Christy Ring’s field up there with Will Smith in the trending stakes.

Now we know different.

Another rebel input, which should find itself in the storage vault of the National Archives under the heading “Cork’ contribution to the national GAA controversy landscape.. the county that keeps on giving.”

Akin to many controversies of every nature, “cottage industries” can quickly build up around them and this is different.

Firstly, we had a media battle among personal and organisations as to alerted the planet that all may not be set in granite, which would enable Pairc Uí Rinn to stage the one sided contest between the Sam favourites and Tailteann escapees.

Was it a Kingdom weekly production or a Leeside national one?

It is possible in time that this alone could be the subject of a state inquiry.

Next up, those who carry carry a sharp sword, not for personnel protection but for the insertion in to the backs of certain members of Cork GAA, when ever the possibility of a human frailty comes on stream.

This was an opportunity, that they could not pass up on.

So we were treated to another history lesson on some perceived or otherwise mistakes of the past.

I presume not all were included as you would need to keep a few in reserve for the next round of red errors.

Cork manager Keith Ricken, centre, leaves the pitch with his players after the Allianz Football League Division 2 match between Cork and Galway at Páirc Ui Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Pairc Uí Chaoimh, it’s white elephant status, it’s budget overruns, the €30 million deficit, the wiring, the sound system, the slow uptake of premium seat offers, risk and audit shenanigans, and the Sherlock Homes unearthing of a few bank accounts.

Surely the the three strikes and the three strips got a mention. Apologies, if anything has been omitted!!

Next the players letter, there could be a mini thesis here. Whose cerebral input brought it to fruition.

Two sentences in particular may need closer scrutiny.

“The decision to take the game to Killarney is driven by financial benefits resulting from a larger crowd.

"We feel the reasoning set a bad precedent, it is wrong and goes against the values of the Gaelic Athletic Association.“

Is there a hint of socialism involved or possibly of being a member of a left wing political party that when it gets into government, the realisation that they are playing senior hurling is a new unpalatable reality.

As regards the decision being driven by financial acumen, well it could be argued the reason why it was fixed for Pairc Uí Rinn in the first case had its roots in financial realities.

I doubt if anybody is going to pony up to the the financial controller with €30 million any day soon.

The cottage industry doesn’t stop here, the brains trust behind the letter is one thing but who was the scribe.

The name of a leading well respected national journalist did the rounds but I cod you not, the the Nemo Taoiseach got a mention.

Was he spotted having a chat with Bainisteoir Boris at a recent oval ball encounter?

Investigative journalism required high standard of checking out all leads, forensic may be the word that comes to mind!!

At this stage, I should mention that at the time of penning these few words, this venue is still alive issue, by the time you read it, all could be well again as to the location of the fixture.

For now though, we will drive on.

Therefore it is timely to cut to the chase, the column is with the footballers on this one.

On occasions, to become aware of what is happening on the ground, the advice is to talk to the people on the ground or in this case we should possibly mention grounds.

We have done so, and are assured that the necessary remedial works required will be completed before May 7th.

Yes of course, I also understand the view held by some Cork folk, who feel it would be more advantageous for Cork in the long term to travel to Killarney and have the 2023 and 2024 editions back on home soil.

But now is the time for this team, they have made a stand and we will stick with them, after all they give some of us a real feel good day out in Tullamore.

If I could go back to last year's rout in Killarney, the attendance, as a consequence of the restrictions was in and around 2,500.

Am I correct in suggesting that if it was moved to Pairc Uí Chaoimh they could have facilitated an attendance of 6,000?

I must confess to be some what taken by the number of full time staff, that are required by Munster Council to run the number of competitions that they do, after all there are only six counties involved.

If the bucks are that tight, maybe an analysis of output versus costs could be carried out?

The advice from this corner, if it is not already sorted, is for the suits to find a quick resolution, if for no other reason aside from player wishes, a visit to the manual on Cork industrial action will inform us that both senior teams will back each other.

Do we want an Easter Bunny Sunday, where the Cork hurlers take on Limerick with the socks down at ankle level?

Most serious problems, have solutions, the real problem can be the lack of urgency in applying same!!

