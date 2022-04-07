Blarney Belle blasts straight from the traps to bag victory for JBM

THE highlight for many at Curraheen Park on Saturday night was the victory of Blarney Belle in the final of the €1,100 to the winner Irish Retired Greyhound Trust ON3 Unraced Stake for top trainer Johnny Linehan and popular owner Jimmy Barry Murphy recently.

Cork GAA legend Jimmy Barry Murphy is a wonderful ambassador for our great sport and the whole of Curraheen Park were rooting for Blarney Belle.

Once she flew from traps, supporters were very happy as Blarney Belle was in top gear heading around the opening turns.

Three clear of Galloping Image to halfway, the dream result was very much on the cards. Make Some Noise didn't enjoy the clearest of runs and he did show incredible pace, however, the night belonged to Blarney Belle and supporters as she held on to win, by a length, in 28.91.

Make Some Noise was second, three-quarters of a length clear of Petersburg who was back in third.

It was all about Explosive Boy in the final of the €9,500 to the winner Waterford Select Stakes final at Kilcohan Park on Saturday night.

Trained by Patrick Guilfoyle for owner Peter Sutcliffe, once the 13-8 market leader got it right at the traps early and led, it was always going to take something special to deny him.

One Time Only was giving it a real go as he tracked the winner throughout.

Little between the front two for most of the journey, However, Explosive Boy was always in control and the exciting tracker extended his lead in the closing stages.

A wonderful 28.20 winning performance, two and a half lengths clear of the gallant One Time Only, with four lengths back to Skywalker Barry in third place.

The Laura Flynn owned Deelish Lucia beat a strong field of runners in the final of the €1,500 Wexford A2 stake.

A strong running type, the 4-1 shot produced one of her best breaks to slip around in front.

Glenbervie Rosy ran on strongly in the closing stages, but the one in front was powering up the home straight to land the spoils.

Two lengths the margin, in 28.63. Three lengths back to Picture Parade in third place.

In other races, the performance of Bobsleigh Dream was a joy to watch in the Skywalker Canny @ Stud Open Bitch 525.

Trained by Pat Buckley for owner Willie Joe Murphy, the 4-11 favourite looked in trouble early on as Farranrory Megan was setting a strong pace upfront.

Coming from well off the pace, the impressive winner showed massive gears to come through and score, in 28.68.

Half a length clear of the fast-starting Farranrory Megan.

Racing Manager at Curraheen Park Brian Collins reports a strong entry for the upcoming sale at the Cork circuit this coming Saturday, April 9.