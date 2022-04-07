James Sugrue joins forces with the Mercy Foundation who are set for a Fota Fundraiser

PROFESSIONAL golfer, James Sugrue has joined forces with the Mercy Foundation to launch their annual golf classic.

The 23 year old Mallow man James shot to fame after playing at the 2020 Masters Tournament, having qualified by winning The Amateur Championship in 2019.

As the latest Ambassador for the Mercy Hospital Foundation, James teed up to officially announce that the charity’s annual Golf Classic, now in its 12th year, will take place at Fota Island Resort on Thursday 28th and Friday 29th of April.

Places at the popular classic are filling up fast and the Mallow tour professional encouraged anyone interested to book their place.

“Every one of us has been, or knows someone who has been, affected by cancer. By participating in the upcoming Golf Classic, each team member will be playing their part in the fight against cancer, ensuring that patients at The Mercy receive the best care and support possible during their cancer journey.

"I am very pleased to lend my support to such a worthy cause that is making a trying time for families that little bit easier.”

Teams consist of four players and the cost per team is €500.

This includes access to the driving range, green fees and a meal in the Fota Island Golf Clubhouse following the golf, and of course plenty of top quality prizes.

The event runs over the two days in aid of the worthy cause. Companies who can’t participate but still want to support the fundraising efforts can be part of the day by sponsoring a tee for €100 or Bronze Tee Sponsor for €250.

To register a team, to sponsor a tee, or find out more about getting involved, contact the Mercy Hospital Foundation on 021 4274076.

Ray Monaghan’s team were the winners in 2021, with SIAC taking second place and Three Stripes International coming third.

The golf classic has been running for well over a decade, spearheaded by volunteers Brian Dunphy and Jack French.

Mercy Hospital Foundation charity ambassador, professional golfer James Sugrue tee’d up to officially announce that the charity’s annual Golf Classic will take place at Fota Island Resort on Thursday 28th and Friday 29th of April. Also pictured are Paschal McCarthy, CEO, Mercy Hospital Foundation and volunteer organiser, Jack French. To register a team or sponsor a tee visit www.mercyhospitalfoundation.ie. PIC Darragh Kane

After holding the 2021 event in September due to a Covid delay, the 2022 classic is now back in its regular spot in calendar at the start of the season.

This year the funds raised through the classic will bring the Foundation closer to building the new Mercy Cancer CARE Centre.

The building, which is located at number 9 Dyke Parade, close to the Mercy Hospital will be transformed into a non-clinical facility to provide a quiet and safe place for patients and families to access an increasingly necessary range of services to support those affected by a cancer diagnosis.

Paschal McCarthy, CEO at the Mercy University Hospital Foundation said: “For the one in three of people who will be diagnosed with cancer in their lives, at the Mercy, we want to be sure that that news is told in the most supportive way possible.

"We are building the specialised Cancer Centre close to the Hospital which will provide a quiet safe place for patients and their family to help deal with bad news.

"This is only possible thanks to the fundraising efforts of our supporters and donors like the golfers who participate in our annual Golf Classic.

"In particular we would like to thank volunteer organisers Jack French and Brian Dunphy, who tirelessly organise the popular event each year, and to James Sugrue for helping spread the word in the fight against cancer.

"Thanks must also go to the Hole in One Sponsors Noel Deasy Cars and event sponsors O’Leary Insurance Group, IPB Insurance, MyMortgages.ie and Fota Island Resort.”

Organisers Brian Dunphy and Jack French will have a busy few weeks ahead but both are still delighted to be involved with the important annual event.

“I have been fundraising for the Mercy Hospital since 1979, and this is the most exciting project so far,” said Dunphy.

“I enjoy raising funds for the Mercy, as it is a great local institution and one where I can see first-hand the impact of the funds raised on the lives of those using the services of the Mercy.”

French too is also aware of the importance of the event for the Foundation, and for the patients of the Mercy.

“As a result of being self-employed most of my working life, I was constantly approached to subscribe to charitable events of all kinds.

"I always wanted to give my time to a local charity that was focused on a particular goal and the Mercy Hospital Foundation does just that.

"I support the Mercy as it is a local charity and one that is very close to my heart."