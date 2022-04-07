Rockmount will face Maynooth in bid to reach Intermediate Cup Final

ROCKMOUNT advanced to the semi final of the FAI Intermediate cup after their one nil win over Donegal side Bonagee last weekend.

They now face Maynooth with a home draw which would see them as favourites to compete in this year's final.

Centre half Cian Murphy was thrilled with the win and although he suffered a broken nose in the process, he looks forward to the semi-final clash in which he believes will be a tough test but he also believes it helps having a home clash.

“It’s brilliant to have a home draw again in the semi final as we saw in the last game, support is massive and it really drives us all on,” said Murphy.

Murphy joined the squad a few months back when he left League of Ireland side Cobh Rambler’s.

A tough decision to leave that level but one in which he is glad to have made now as he is back enjoying his football again.

“It has been great since I joined up with the lads at Rockmount.

"Obviously, it helps when the team is doing so well but for me the main thing was that I was back enjoying the game.

“I left Cobh near the end of last season.

"Success at Rockmount would probably justify that decision but I never left Cobh for footballing reasons there a great club with great people involved and they’re starting to get their community behind their club but my decision to leave LOI is I gave up a lot playing at the level and never really was enjoying life.

"I hadn’t been away on holidays had very little nights out while being young and felt I was missing out on a lot especially with Covid the past two years we all really suffered doing nothing so now that we are out the other side of it and things are open I was to go and have some good experiences abroad and with my family and friends.

Cian Murphy, left, and Stephen Christopher of Galway United following the Extra.ie FAI Cup Second Round match between Galway United and Cork City at Eamonn Deacy Park in Galway. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

“It’s fantastic to have won yesterday and get into the semi final it’s everyone dream at this level to win it so to come through the quarter final in a tough game and keep a clean sheet is massive credit.

"The home draw helped and we will need it to help again in the semi final against Maynooth as they’ve experience in winning this competition so that will be another massive test for us.”

Apart from the Intermediate cup Rockmount have still plenty to play for locally and picking up the league title will be the main focus.

“To me success this season is winning the league.

"The best team wins the league over the course of a year because there’s very little room for error and that’s the main trophy we want to bring back, anything after that is a bonus but we treat all cup competitions the same we want to win every game.

“While the club were thrilled to advance to the semi final and our hope to reach the final will be a massive buzz, our main focus is on another big league game with Mary’s tonight and we only want to think about that because that’s been the way things have been since I’ve been here.

"We never look too far ahead and only focus on the next game and where that’ll take us.”

Murphy, who played most of his senior football with Rockmount rivals St Mary’s, is delighted to be part of the squad and he hopes their great run of form can continue.

“We still have plenty to play for this season so there is a great buzz.

"As well as the FAI Intermediate Cup we are still involved in the Beamish Cup, the Munster Senior Cup and the O’Connell Cup.

"We will work hard to try and win each one of them and that’s the attitude of the dressing room.

"I have played nearly all my senior football with St Mary’s which are huge local rivals with Rockmount.

"It was a very very difficult decision that might not have went down well with some people, but I’ve very fond memories playing for Mary’s, the people there were very good to me and looked after me.

"They helped to make me the player I am now and even though at one time I never thought I’d be on the other side of the fence, it’s funny how football works, but I’m loving it at Rockmount now playing with fantastic players and competing for trophies.

"I’m very happy with how it’s going and long way it continue as Eddie, Ethan and all the staff put on brilliant sessions and really test us and work us and that transfers onto the pitch so I’m delighted to be part of a squad with so much experience and I can’t wait for tonight’s game.”