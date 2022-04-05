Cork players selected for Ireland U18 and U19 squads for coming internationals

THREE members of the PBC team, which lost to Crescent College Comprehensive in the Munster Schools Senior Cup final, are included in the Ireland Schools U18 squad for the Six Nations Festival in France, starting on Saturday.

They are full-back Ben O’Connor, who captained the Cork All-Ireland minor hurling winning team last season, hooker Danny Sheehan and number 8 Jacob Sheahan.

Exciting CBC second-row Kamil Novak is also named in the 26-strong squad, comprising 14 forwards and 12 backs, who are coached PBC’s Paul Barr and Andy Kryiacou, the Munster Elite Player Development Officer.

Other Munster players travelling to Marcoussis are Harry Long and Emmett Calvey (Ardscoil Ris), Jake O’Riordan (St Munchin’s) and Brian Gleeson (Rockwell College).

Ireland are first in action against France on Saturday at 3.40 (Irish time) and then play Wales on Wednesday at 1.20 before taking on the Italians on Easter Sunday at 10.30am.

All the games will be streamed by the Six Nations on their You Tube channel and the feed for the Ireland games will also be available on IrishRugby.ie.

Meanwhile, there are three Cork players in the Ireland U19 squad for two games against France in Belfast on Easter Saturday and St Mary’s College a week later.

In the backs, scrum-half Andrew O’Mahony has AIL experience with UCC this season and centre Liam McCarthy was one the stand-out players in Bandon Grammar School’s drive to the cup semi-final, where they lost narrowly to Crescent.

Midleton’s Danny McCarthy is among the 15 forwards selected along with two highly influential players on Crescent’s march to the title, dynamic hooker Conall Henchy and the equally prolific number 8 Ruadhan Quinn.

In the 12-strong list of backs are Shannon’s Josh Costello and Rockwell College’s Henry Buttimer.

The coaching group is led by Kieran Hallett (Leinster) alongside Andrew Browne (Connacht) and Mark Butler (Munster).