Grattan edge win in classic derby against Glenthorn in AUL Premier Division

Glenthorn Celtic 0

Grattan United 1

GRATTAN United earned bragging rights after their derby clash against Glenthorn Celtic ended in a 1-0 victory in their Premier clash at Glenthorn Park over the weekend.

It was a typical derby encounter with lots of hustle and bustle as well as a bit of rough and tumble thrown in for good measure.

Going on chances, Grattan deserved the points after striking the woodwork twice as well as being denied by some excellent saves from Graham Murphy – one of which was from a penalty.

But, what a chance fell for the hosts after just five minutes when Vinny Keating was accorded a gilt-edge chance, but he headed into the waiting arms of Thomas Martin from just yards out.

The game was scrappy for a while after that until John Paul O’Sullivan unleashed a cracking effort that cannoned off the bar before going away to safety.

And when Gary Coughlan was put in from a through ball, Graham Murphy stood up to the challenge when he made a superb save at the expense of a corner.

Then, from the ensuing corner, Anthony Burns had another chance but sent his thumping header narrowly over while unattended in the box.

Grattan's Mark O'Sullivan works hard to shield possession from Glenthorn's Jason Higgins. Picture: Barry Peelo.

Grattan were creating more chances than their opponents and coming close to the end of the first period, John Paul O’Sullivan picked out Mark O’Sullivan with a neat pass – only to see the midfielder denied by a skewed bounce from the pitch while in a very favourable position.

With just minutes into the second half, John Paul O’Sullivan knocked it on for Gary Coughlan whose turn and strike slammed off the bar to safety.

At the other end, Marco Crowley’s free-kick found Fintan Forde who headed over from the edge of the box.

Another free from Crowley followed which found Vinny Keating this time, but the midfielder also failed to keep his effort down.

A chance then fell for Glenthorn when Adam Lee was played in, but he narrowed the angle too much for himself and as a result, he rifled wide of the near post.

A free from Grattan’s Eric Fleming reached Keith Harris who drilled over from an acute angle near the far post.

The decisive moment arrived on 63 minutes when after Gary Coughlan was fouled inside the box, Graham Murphy parried from Anthony Harte’s penalty, but from the rebound, Harte followed through to touch home.

Minutes later, another foul inside the box handed Grattan a chance to double their advantage, but from the spot, Graham Murphy pulled off an excellent save from Anthony Harte’s penalty kick.

A quick response from Glenthorn saw Fintan Forde unleash a terrific strike that flashed inches wide, but the final chance fell for Grattan when Keith Harris helped on to Gary Coughlan who was denied by another superb save by Graham Murphy from his blistering strike shortly before the end.

GLENTHORN: Graham Murphy , Christy O’Keeffe, Jason Higgins, Fintan Forde, Shane Geraghty, Vinny Keating, Marco Crowley, Jason McGrath, Adam Lee Reynolds, Wayne Doherty and Jamie Dunne.

Subs: Shane Duggan for Wayne Doherty (8), Ian Cotter for Vinny Keating (75).

GRATTAN: Thomas Martin, Eric Fleming, Dean Murray, Anthony Burns, Harry Goulding, Keith Harris, Mark O’Sullivan, Michael Kent, John Paul O’Sullivan, Anthony Harte and Gary Coughlan.

Subs: Christopher Bullman for Mark O’Sullivan (60), Aaron Broderick for Dean Murray (89).

Referee: Tom McCarthy.