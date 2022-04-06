Jay Bazz sink Longboats to remain in Business League title contention!

Longboats 1

Jay Bazz 3

JAY BAZZ remain in the Sports Gear Direct First Division title race after their must win encounter with Longboats at Crosshaven last Sunday afternoon.

After Ryan O’Gorman of Jay Bazz and Nailus O’Connell exchanged first-half goals, the visitors motored to victory with further goals from Adam Hegarty and captain Brandon Downey. Aaron Kemp and Cian Cronin impressed for the winners who face five point leaders Brew Boys at Mayfield Park next Sunday morning in what promises to be one of the crucial matches in deciding the destination of the title.

A win for Brew Boys would guarantee promotion at the first attempt and just a point would suffice against Lion’s Den to secure the championship.

A win for Jay Bazz would still keep three teams in the title race and with Jay Bazz still having to play the Lion’s Den and Longboats, two of the top four, the title could be still up for grabs.

Brew Boys 11

Suro Cars 0

Leaders Brew Boys gave themselves a huge boost towards a first championship success after a sparkling win over mid-table Suro Cars at Mayfield Park last Sunday morning.

The match was a personal triumph for striker Gavin Quirke who banged in a memorable double hat-trick inside the opening thirty-five minutes to catapult to the top of the scoring charts in only a short few months with the club.

On a historic day, Quirke and Doolan’s Cow’s Jamie Murphy wrote themselves into the record books by becoming the first two players to scored double hat-tricks in different divisions.

If Quirke’s feat caught the eye, further goals from Cristian Veste, Matthew Quish, Gareth Fishlock and Sean Hamelin further illustrated how far Anthony Cody’s charges have come this season.

VIP Barbers 3

Co. Council 0

VIP Barbers turned in their best performance of the season to see off early promotion candidates Co. Council at Crosshaven.

The ever dependable Dean Farrissey along with James O’Leary and Ben Roberts scored for VIP who remarkably, after spending a large portion of the season berthed in the bottom two, can finish fourth from bottom with a final day victory and hope The Weigh Inn lose both of their remaining fixtures. Kevin Dee and Lukasz Chowaniek were Council’s best on the day.

Cork Hospitals 3

Daz Barbers 1

Cork Hospitals exacted sweet revenge for the five goal defeat they suffered to their opponents in their opening encounter before Christmas. Goals from Luke O’Leary, the evergreen Mike Brady and Tadhg Whelan settled the destination of the points.

Faolan Linnane was outstanding for the winners in last Sunday morning’s encounter at The Farm.

Telus International 2

Finbarr Galvin’s Derrow Rovers 3

Derrow Rovs. picked up only their third win of the campaign having losing to their opponents when the teams first met back in early October. Kyle Buttimer grabbed two for the visitors along with Conor O’Neill and despite Eoin Hayes and Callan Dempsey reducing the deficit, the visitors held on for a win that gives them an opportunity of finishing second from bottom after being in the basement position for most of the season.

Sports Gear Direct Premier Division

SCS Crookstown Utd. 1

Doolan’s Cow 12

Champions Doolan’s put a depleted Crookstown to the sword in the dress rehearsal to Sunday week’s Mooney Cup Final at Turner’s Cross.

Ace marksman Jamie Murphy scored a personal best of six in one match along with two each from Jason Creamer and Liam Horgan with Tony O’Reilly and Aaron Hennessy getting in on the act with a goal each.

Jack Healy had scored earlier in the first 45 for United.

Healy O’Connor Solicitors 3

District 11 1

Healy’s made it back to back home wins by overcoming District 11 at Garryduff. Mark Sullivan, Denis Ward and Jordi Casale were among the goals for the winners with Dean Mooney netting for the relegation threatened visitors.

Martin Harvey Solicitors 2

Marlboro Trust 4

Four time winners Marlboro Trust remain in the hunt with UCC Utd. and Satellite Taxis for a runners-up spot, should Doolan’s win three of their remaining six matches, after taking all three points from their visit to Ringmahon Park last Sunday afternoon.

Top scorer Kevin O’Sullivan and Colm O’Driscoll scored two apiece for the winners with Kenneth St Leger and debutant Eoin Byrne replying for the hosts. St. Leger, Ian Harrington, who was involved in the second goal for Byrne, and Eoin Murphy impressed for MHS.