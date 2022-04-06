Los Zarcos show nerve from spot to beat Shandon Celtic in President's Cup Final

Shandon Celtic 0 Los Zarcos 0 (Los Zarcos won 6-5 on penalties)

LOS Zarcos lifted the President’s Cup for the first time in their history following a 6-5 penalty shoot-out victory over Shandon Celtic after it was scoreless over the game.

It was hard luck on a Shandon side that had the upper hand throughout, but a solid Los Zarcos defence with the help of keeper Denny Twomey, who brought off a wonder save from Willie McCarthy to keep his side in it around 65 minutes meant the tie had to be settled using the dreaded penalty shoot-out system in the end as the Millstreet side came out on top 6-5 to win their first-ever cup final.

Getting the nod for the Man of the Match award was Los Zarcos midfielder Mike Murphy who produced a very commanding display in midfield with plenty of attacking flair thrown in over the duration.

After a lively start, Shandon came so close when Conor Kelly played it into the path of the overlapping Damien Morey who crossed for Glen Cambridge to send a low header agonisingly past the far upright.

When play shifted to the other end, Neil Flahive played a neat ball into space for Colm O’Leary, but sound defending from Alan O’Driscoll meant the threat was Sheppard away to safety.

Conor Kelly then controlled from Jamie Gardiner, but his effort on goal was pushed out for a corner by Deny Twomey.

A neat ball from Kelly played Shellard into space, but over elaboration with the ball meant the chance was smothered out in the end.

Shandon Celtic's Willie McCarthy looks for a way past Los Zarcos' Mike Murphy in the action at the Cross. Picture: Barry Peelo.

Shandon were on top now and Willie McCarthy found space after swivelling near the edge of the box, but Darragh Murphy threw his body on the line to produce an important block.

A neat Shandon move ensued next with Kelly helping on for Shellard who played it wide for Morey to feed Gardiner with a low pass, but after controlling near the edge of the box, Gardiner slammed wide of the target.

The final action in a first half that saw Shandon dominate ended when Cambridge collected from Eager before drilling straight at Denny Twomey.

The second half took off with Denny Twomey making a solid save from Kelly after good work from Paul O’Driscoll.

A half chance for Shandon came around then when Gardiner reached Eric Dorgan with his pass, but he rifled straight at Deny Twomey.

Los Zarcos’ Mike Murphy produced a driving run which took him deep into the Shandon final third, but he blazed wide with his final effort.

But, Shandon threatened again when Dorgan won good possession before releasing Willie McCarthy, but the midfielder drilled over.

A lovely Shandon move ensued after that with Dorgan playing it on for Cambridge who heeled it back to Willie McCarthy to bring an immaculate save from Deny Twomey with a rasping effort that had goal written all over it.

Shandon were doing most of the pressing now and it took Mike Murphy to throw his body on the line to deny Gardiner a certain goal-scoring chance.

Bríd Cantillon presents the President's Cup to Los Zarcos' Deny Twomey. Picture: Barry Peelo.

And when Eager found Cambridge with a lofted pass, the striker’s first time effort was well held by Twomey who was in the right place at the right time.

The final action in the 90 minutes then saw Gardiner present Shellard with a chance, but he drilled wide of the target.

And when extra time failed to produce a winner, Los Zarcos proved to be more accurate with the penalty shootout as they ran out eventual winners at 6-5 in the end – much to the delight of their large following who certainly gave them great support on the day.

SHANDON: Stephen O’Callaghan, Liam Eager, Damien Morey, Paul O’Driscoll, Alan O’Driscoll, Eric Dorgan, William McCarthy, Conor Kelly, Jamie Gardiner, Glen Cambridge and Ian Shellard.

Subs: Charlie Daly for Conor Kelly (55), Jonathon Cronin for Liam Eager (103), Sean O’Neill for William McCarthy (105), Stephen McAuliffe for Ian Shellard (107), Jonathon Coaker for Alan O’Driscoll (109).

LOS ZORCOS: Deny Twomey, Conor Corkery, Mark O’Connor, Pa Dennehy, Darragh Murphy, Ross O’Donovan, Shane Dineen, Mike Murphy, Neil Flahive, Alan Murphy and Colm O’Leary.

Subs: Tom O’Shea for Ross O’Donoghue (57), Colin Murphy for Colm O’Leary (65), Donnagh Murphy for Dave Kenny (104),

Referee: Tony Thompson.

Assistants: Brendan O’Regan and Mick O’Flaherty.