Authority shows his class with another draghunt win

AUTHORITY produced another clinical finish to win the Griffin United Senior draghunt in scintillating style at Whitechurch.

The championship leader has been defeated in his last two draghunts but on this occasion he had too much in the locker on the finish.

Last year’s Senior All Ireland champion Mossgrove Daisy from the Barry O’Sullivan Shanakiel Harriers kennel ran a season best to take runner up.

The inform Slievemish Spring finished third for Clogheen trainer Damien Wade with Audacity, Black Stallion and Jase Star filling the minor tickets.

Speaking after the draghunt the winning trainer John O’Callaghan praised the courage of his hound.

“It was another sound performance from a genuine hound and on a good course he had to show true resilience to win,” said John O’Callaghan.

In the Senior Maiden draghunt there was joy for Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers trainers Christy and Marie Keating when their charge crossed the tape ahead of the Kieran Kearney Shanakiel Harriers trained Maxine Silver.

The consistent Guinness from Gerry Murphy’s IHT kennel was a close up third ahead of The Meg, Northern Daisy and Lady La La.

The Puppy race proved to be a memorable one for Shanakiel Harriers trainer Kieran Kearney when his charge Kilbrittain Rose saw off a late challenge from the Jerry Murphy IHT trained Naoi.

Both hounds came with a lead on championship leader Wolfe Tone Lass of Mayfield Harriers who had to content with third ticket.

Northern Hunt trainers Gary and Adam O’Sullivan will be pleased with the performance of their charge Step Ahead who snatched fourth ticket ahead Kerry Surprise and Diamond.

After the draghunt the winning trainer spoke of his delight in getting off the mark this season.

“I am delighted but to be fair she has been knocking on the door all season and to see her getting over the tape in first place was very satisfying,” said Kieran Kearney.

The form this year of former Senior champion Penny Lane continues in the veteran grade as she romped home ahead of the Ger and Jennifer Kenneally of Southern/Carrigaline Harriers.

Sheila Cummins and Gerry Murphy of the IHT with Penny Lane, winner of the Griffin United Veteran Draghunt at Whitechurch.

Georgie Burgess has had a good start to the season for Gary and Adam O’Sullivan as the Northern Hunt hound crossed the tape in third ahead of Star Man, Max Lad, and Misty Jack.

Sheila Cummins of the IHT trainer of Penny Lane is delighted with her hound in this campaign.

“Penny Lane has been a hound of lifetime for me and she seems to be back enjoying back what she does best,” said Sheila Cummins.

Results:

Whitechurch Senior:

1. Authority (Northern Hunt); 2. Mossgrove Daisy (Shanakiel Harriers); 3. Slievemish Spring (Clogheen); 4. Audacity (Northern Hunt); 5. Black Stallion (IHT); 6. Jase Star (Mayfield Harriers).

Senior Maiden:

1. Magnum (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 2. Maxine Silver (Shanakiel Harriers); 3. Guinness (IHT); 4. The Meg (Shanakiel Harriers); 5. Northern Daisy (IHT); 6. Lady La La (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers).

Puppy: 1.

Kilbrittain Rose (Shanakiel Harriers); 2. Naoi (IHT) ; 3. Wolfe Tone Lass (Mayfield Harriers); 4. Step Ahead (Northern Hunt); 5. Kerry Surprise (Shanakiel Harriers); 6. Diamond (IHT).

Veteran: 1.

Penny Lane (IHT); 2. Conor’s Jack (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 3. Georgie Burgess (Northern Hunt); 4. Star Man (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 5. Max Lad (Northern Hunt); 6. Misty Jack (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers).