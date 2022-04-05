Demolition job for Midleton against Corinthian Boys in CSL

Midleton 8 Corinthian Boys 0

SIX goals in the second half including three in two minutes helped saw Midleton register a comfortable win over Corinthians Boys at the Midleton College Cricket Grounds.

They are now 12 points behind U14 Premier League leaders Mallow but have four games in hand while second-placed Carrigaline are six points clear of the Magpies.

The home side almost found the net after 15 seconds of play when Cormac Deane found himself in front of goal only to see his effort being well saved by Sean O’Connor in the Corinthians goal with a one handed save and subsequently cleared.

It was the visitors who pressed forward with Matthew Ray’s effort being covered by Midleton keeper Jago Evans and moments later Daniel Olawumi ran down the wing only to find that his cross into the centre was too long and out of reach for his team mates.

Midleton took the lead in the 19th minute when a free kick from outside the area fell to Ben Geary who bundled the ball in from close range at the far corner and he had another chance moments later only to see his effort from outside the area go wide as the home side were beginning to come forward.

Midleton extended their lead in the 27th minute when Cormac Deane was fouled in the penalty area with Ben Fitzgerald duly converting the spot kick and they almost had a third just before the break only for Deane’s effort at the near post cleared off the line as the hosts went in at the break 2-0 up.

Corinthian Boys' Jacob Janik trying to side-step Midleton's Ben Geary. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Three goals in the space of two minutes killed the game off as a contest as Midleton’s Deane, Ben Dumigan and Deane for his second of the game found the back of the net, with Dumigan’s 35 yard effort being the best of the three as Midleton were well in control.

Corinthians attempted to at least get something out of the game and pressed forward, with Midleton keeper Jago Evans doing well to cover from an advancing Olawumi and who also did well to cover Cian Daly’s 35 yard free kick as the visitors were beginning to spend some time in Midleton’s half and occasionally get behind the Midleton defence.

However, an additional three goals in the space of less than ten minutes courtesy of Ben Geary, Andrew Brenner and Geary again for his third of the game put some gloss on Midleton’s score and certainly did not do Corinthians any justice who matched their hosts right across the field but couldn’t get a decent shot in at goal and certainly could not recover from a blitz of goals early in the second half.

MIDLETON: Jago Evans, Dara Birdthistle, Shane O’Mahony, Senan Carroll, Jack Waklsh, Ben Fitzgerald, Alex Horgan, Andrew Brenner, Ben Geary, Cormac Deane, Zak Butler, Liam Lynch, Jack Byrne, Ben Dumigam.

CORINTHIAN BOYS: Sean O’Connor, Christian Wilson, Ben Herlihy, Jack Janik, Oisin Jordan, Matthew Ray, Daniel Olawumi, Cian Daly, Olan Taaffe, Cathal Twohig, Isaac Jenkins, Scott Higgins, Callum Harrington.

Referee: Alan Kelly